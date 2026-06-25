South Africa reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in their history after beating South Korea 1-0

FIFA congratulated Bafana Bafana with a celebratory message on social media following the historic achievement

Hugo Broos' men will now face Canada in Los Angeles in the Round of 32 on Sunday, June 28

South Africa etched their name into World Cup history on Wednesday, June 24, after defeating South Korea 1-0 to secure a place in the knockout rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the very first time.

Bafana Bafana produced a disciplined and courageous display in Monterrey, with Thapelo Maseko's decisive second-half goal sealing a famous victory that sent millions of South Africans into celebration.

FIFA has congratulated South Africa after Bafana Bafana made history by qualifying for the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

According to The Guardian, the result ensured Hugo Broos' side finished second in Group A behind Mexico and booked a blockbuster Round of 32 meeting against co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles.

FIFA was quick to acknowledge the achievement, joining fans and former players in congratulating South Africa on a landmark moment for the nation's football history.

Maseko fires Bafana Bafana into the last 32

The match began with South Korea applying early pressure as Kim Min-jae almost opened the scoring within minutes, only for Aubrey Modiba to clear his effort off the line.

Lee Kang-in also came close shortly afterwards, but South Africa gradually settled into the contest and began creating chances of their own.

Thapelo Maseko nearly broke through midway into the first half when he raced onto a perfectly weighted pass, but Lee Ki-hyuk produced a crucial last-ditch challenge.

Thapelo Maseko's 63rd-minute strike secured a 1-0 win over South Korea to send South Africa through to the Round of 32. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu then kept South Korea level with an impressive double save, denying Thalente Mbatha before quickly reacting to stop Evidence Makgopa from converting the rebound.

South Korea coach Myung-Bo Hong introduced captain Son Heung-min at half-time in search of inspiration, but Bafana Bafana remained composed and organised.

According to Al Jazeera, the breakthrough finally arrived in the 63rd minute when Tshepang Moremi threaded an excellent pass into Maseko, who shifted onto his stronger left foot before drilling a low finish into the bottom corner to spark wild celebrations among the South African supporters.

FIFA celebrates South Africa's historic achievement

Shortly after the final whistle, FIFA took to social media to recognise South Africa's remarkable accomplishment.

The world football governing body praised Bafana Bafana for reaching uncharted territory after failing to progress beyond the group stage in their previous World Cup appearances in 1998, 2002 and 2010.

FIFA posted:

“History for South Africa! 🇿🇦.

They’ve qualified for the knockout stage of the @FIFAWorldCup for the first time ever 👏”

The message quickly gained traction online as football fans from across Africa celebrated a milestone many thought would take years to achieve.

For a country that endured disappointment during its previous campaigns, the qualification represents a breakthrough moment and a reward for years of rebuilding under Broos.

Canada await in a historic Round of 32 clash

South Africa's reward is a meeting with Canada in Los Angeles on June 28.

The North Americans finished as runners-up in Group B, setting up one of the more intriguing ties in the knockout phase.

Both teams have exceeded expectations during the tournament and will believe they have a genuine opportunity to reach the last 16.

Bafana Bafana's campaign looked in danger after an opening defeat to Mexico, but a draw against Czechia followed by victory over South Korea transformed their fortunes.

Now, with history already made, South Africa have an opportunity to extend their dream run even further.

For Hugo Broos and his players, the pressure has eased. The belief, however, has never been stronger.

And with FIFA itself leading the tributes, Bafana Bafana have announced themselves as one of the stories of the 2026 World Cup.

South Africa defies supercomputer predictions

Earlier, Legit.ng also highlighted facts about South Africa's historic qualification for the World Cup knockout stage, an achievement previously deemed unlikely by predictive models.

This remarkable feat not only marks a turning point in the nation's football narrative but also showcases the resilience and determination of Bafana Bafana, who defied the odds in a gripping match against South Korea.

Source: Legit.ng