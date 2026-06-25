South Africa beat South Korea 1-0 to reach the FIFA World Cup knockout round for the first time in their history

Thapelo Maseko scored the decisive goal in the 63rd minute to seal Bafana Bafana's place as Group A runners-up

South Africa will face Group B runners-up Canada at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in the Round of 32

South Africa will face Canada in the Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup after Bafana Bafana secured a historic 1-0 victory over South Korea to reach the tournament's knockout phase for the first time in their history.

Thapelo Maseko's 63rd-minute strike was the difference in Monterrey, confirming South Africa as Group A runners-up.

South Africa beat South Korea 1-0 to reach the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time in their history. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

According to The Athletic, Hugo Broos’ side will now travel to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, to meet Group B runners-up Canada in what will be a landmark occasion for South African football.

The result is a remarkable turnaround for a side widely written off after a 2-0 opening defeat to Group A winners Mexico.

Bafana Bafana steadied themselves with a draw against the Czech Republic before overcoming South Korea in what was effectively a must-win contest for both sides.

South Africa are competing in the World Cup for the first time since they hosted the tournament in 2010.

Maseko delivers when it mattered

South Korea started the brighter of the two sides, with stand-in captain Kim Minjae's powerful header blocked on the goal line by Aubrey Modiba and Lee Kangin flashing wide.

South Africa settled into the contest, playing with energy and adventure, though their finishing proved wasteful in the first half.

Thapelo Maseko scored the winner for the South Africans, who will play Canada next in the knockouts for the first time in their history. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Evidence Makgopa squandered the clearest opening, poking tamely at goalkeeper Kim Seunggyu from close range after the goalkeeper had parried Thalente Mbatha's effort.

South Korea coach Myung-Bo Hong made the shock decision to leave captain Son Heungmin out of the starting lineup, though the star forward was introduced at half-time alongside two other changes in a bid to shift momentum.

Son's introduction added pressure, and Oh Hyeongyu tested Ronwen Williams at the other end as the contest tightened.

According to The Guardian, the breakthrough arrived when Tshepang Moremi crossed for Maseko, who this time kept his composure and fired inside the near post.

News filtering through from Mexico City that the host nation were leading the Czech Republic added urgency to the closing stages, but South Africa held firm as South Korea ran out of time despite pushing hard.

South Africa's next opponents confirmed

Bafana Bafana will face Canada at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in the Round of 32 on Sunday, June 28.

Canada finished as runners-up in Group B, setting up a clash between two nations who have defied expectations to reach the knockout stages of the tournament.

South Africa's place in the last 32 marks the first time the nation has progressed beyond the group stage at a World Cup, a feat that eluded them even when they hosted the tournament 15 years ago.

South Africa defies supercomputer predictions

Earlier, Legit.ng highlighted facts about South Africa's historic qualification for the World Cup knockout stage, a feat never achieved before by Bafana Bafana.

With a stunning victory over South Korea, Bafana Bafana defied all odds and supercomputer predictions, marking a significant milestone in their football history that will resonate for generations.

Source: Legit.ng