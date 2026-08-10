Okwaraejesu Valentine, a Nigerian teacher, registered for the 2026 WAEC exam out of boredom and shared the outcome on Facebook

The teacher scored A1 in six subjects, including Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, alongside B2 and B3 grades in other papers

Valentine's post drew amused reactions from friends and followers on social media who joked about his impressive performance

Okwaraejesu Ugochukwu Valentine, a Nigerian teacher, sat the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) purely out of curiosity and came away with a result that left his followers both impressed and thoroughly amused.

Valentine shared his result on Facebook on August 7, 2026, captioning the post with a confession that boredom had tempted him into registering for the exam in the first place.

A teacher has displayed his 2026 WAEC result on social media. Photo Credit: Okwarajesu Valentine, WAEC

Source: Facebook

After seeing his scores, he admitted he laughed at himself and asked, "Wetin I go use am do now?" adding that he was feeling thankful nonetheless.

Teacher's 2026 WAEC result

The result slip told an unexpectedly strong story. Valentine, who sat as a school candidate for the 2026 WASSCE, earned A1 grades in Marketing, Civic Education, General Mathematics, Agriculture, Chemistry, and Physics.

He followed those up with B2 in Economics and Biology, and a B3 in English Language. He used two of the five available attempts on his result-checking card.

The performance would be considered outstanding for any secondary school student preparing for university admission. Coming from a qualified teacher who registered on a whim, it sparked a wave of reactions online.

See Valentine's Facebook post and the result that started the conversation:

Netizens react to teacher's 2026 WAEC result

The post drew laughs and admiration in equal measure from people who knew him.

@Chinoso Iromaka said:

"Na to report you to EFCC You dey use PhD brain write Waec."

@Chidinma Eleanya said:

"I wan ask if you wear uniform go exam hall. Beautiful results."

@Engr Charles Adumonye said:

"Nna you are too much when ever you start any of your future study I will support you financially."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a school had displayed the 2026 WAEC result of a boy who was crowned Prom King.

Prom Queen aces 2026 WAEC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a school had reacted to the performance of its Prom Queen in the 2026 WAEC exam.

The school posted a photograph of Nnennamma flanked by two adults and her result to celebrate her performance in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, drawing congratulatory messages from followers across social media.

According to the result shared by the school on August 6, 2026, Nnennamma recorded her strongest performance in Civic Education, where she earned an A1.

Source: Legit.ng