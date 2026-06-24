William Troost-Ekong has highlighted the mistake that cost Stanley Nwabali his place in the Super Eagles

Nwabali is without a club after leaving Chippa United in February after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The decision has cost the former NPFL goalkeeper his spot in Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles to Maduka Okoye

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has highlighted the mistake Stanley Nwabali made that cost him his place in the national team.

Nwabali has been the topic of discussion in Nigerian football after his recent decision to leave Chippa United after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Stanley Nwabali has been without a club since leaving Chippa United. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The goalkeeper terminated his contract with Chippa United and confirmed that he had no offer from any other club before he made the decision.

Eric Chelle dropped Nwabali for the June international friendlies against Poland and Portugal and invited Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho and debutant Arthur Okonkwo.

The former NPFL goalkeeper has yet to announce his next club after the season, which has raised questions from Nigerians about what his next plan is.

Ekong sends message to Nwabali

Troost-Ekong, who is in South Africa for punditry duties for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, spoke to a local website about Nwabali’s situation.

Ekong claimed that Nwabali could have remained at Chippa United, but admits that no one knows what happened before he made the decision.

“Obviously I can't speak for Stanley, but based on how things have unfolded now, maybe it would've been a better decision to remain with Chippa,” Troost-Ekong said via Sowetan.

“That's me speaking from the outside because, of course, we don't know what occurred between him and the club. It's a difficult one.”

The former captain added that Nwabali’s rise over the years has been amazing, and he feels that he is the soldier that the Super Eagles need.

Eking added that the timing of the termination, which was outside of the transfer window, limited Nwabali’s options of getting another club.

“I think probably the situation hasn't been favourable for him because I think the time he terminated his contract with the club was outside the transfer window, which made it very difficult for him to find a new club. So, it's been tough,” he added.

William Troost-Ekong Sends sends message to Stanley Nwabali as he remains without a club. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

The former Premier League star claimed that he can’t wait for Nwabali to have a new club so he can return to playing for the national team.

“I am sure he's going to find a club and return back to playing his club football because we need him for the national team. For me, he's too much of a good goalkeeper to be without a club,” he concluded.

According to Kick Off Magazine, his most concrete option was Tanzanian club Simba SC, but the move collapsed due to disagreement over personal terms.

Greg Etafia rallies support for Nwabali

Legit.ng previously reported that Greg Etafia rallied support for Stanley Nwabali, as he remains without a club after leaving Chippa United.

Etafia urged Eric Chelle to invite him to the squad to train in order to keep fit, even if he would not play as a sign of support and reward for his service.

Source: Legit.ng