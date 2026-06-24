United States authorities have outlined four key steps travellers should follow if their passport is lost or stolen while abroad

Citizens are advised to contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate and apply in person for an emergency passport to facilitate their return home

Emergency passports are temporary travel documents that can later be exchanged for a full validity passport under certain conditions

Losing a passport while travelling abroad can quickly disrupt travel plans, but United States authorities say there are clear steps citizens can take to return home safely and obtain replacement documents.

The guidance comes as international travel continues to increase during the summer period, with consular officials advising travellers to act promptly if their passport is lost or stolen outside the United States.

An American passport displayed alongside the country's flag. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What should travellers do first?

According to a social media post by the US Mission in Nigeria, the first recommendation is to remain calm and contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate. Consular staff can provide instructions on replacing a missing passport and help eligible travellers obtain an emergency travel document.

Travellers are advised to check the website of the U.S. Embassy or Consulate in the country where they are located. Emergency contact details and replacement procedures are also available through official U.S. travel resources.

How can an emergency passport help?

Applicants must appear in person to request an emergency passport. Embassies and consulates may require appointments or have designated walk-in hours for passport services. Travellers should follow local instructions and bring all required documents.

Emergency passports are generally issued to U.S. citizens who need to return home urgently. These documents have limited validity and, when issued overseas, are easily identifiable by their purple cover bearing the words “Emergency Passport”.

What happens after returning home?

U.S. authorities advise travellers to replace their emergency passport with a full validity passport after returning to the country. Those who apply for a standard replacement within one year of receiving an emergency passport may be eligible to exchange it without paying additional passport fees.

Officials also noted that some countries may not recognise limited validity passports for entry or exit. Travellers are encouraged to verify destination requirements before embarking on future trips.

Four key steps after passport loss

Stay calm and assess the situation. Contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate. Apply in person for an emergency passport. Replace the emergency passport with a full validity passport upon returning to the United States.

The State Department says following these steps can help minimise travel disruptions and ensure affected citizens are able to continue their journey or return home as quickly as possible.

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Source: Legit.ng