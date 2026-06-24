Top 15 Private Universities Owned by Nigerian Politicians
- Nigerian politicians invest in private universities, believing education is crucial for national development
- Legit.ng lists 15 private universities owned by politicians, highlighting notable names and their institutions
- Public reactions reveal concerns over the impact of political ownership on the quality of education
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
Many Nigerian politicians believe that quality education is the bedrock for national development, and they have put their money where their heart is.
They invested in education by establishing private universities across the country to give what they believe.
In this article, Legit.ng compiled the list of 15 private universities built by politicians in Nigeria, according to StatiSense @StatiSense.
Private universities owned by Nigerian politicians
- Bells University of Technology — Olusegun Obasanjo
- American University of Nigeria — Atiku Abubakar
- Amaj University — Attahiru Bafarawa
- Hensard University — Seriake Dickson
- PAMO University of Medical Sciences — Peter Odili
- Crescent University — Bola Ajibola
- Renaissance University — Chimaroke Nnamani
- Baze University — Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed
- Gregory University — Gregory Ibe
- Ahman Pategi University — Aliyu Bahago Ahman-Pategi
- Edwin Clark University — Edwin Clark
- Sports University of Nigeria — Ned Nwoko
- The Duke Medical University — Donald Duke\
- Phoenix University — Abdullahi Adamu
- Unique Open University — Chris Imumolen
Reactions to private universities owned by Nigerian politicians
@UWASOMBA
How many of these politicians opened a university before venturing into politics?
@Tolbat3
We have really bastardised university education in this country. When politicians set up a glorified secondary school and name it after themselves.
@Ahmadsadeeq
Baba Ahmed University, Kano (NW) - Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmad Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila, Kano (NW) - Senator Kawu Sumaila Capital City University, Kano (NW)- (Amb) Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Abdurrahman Dambazau.
@richy_os
As private primary & secondary schools destroyed the quality of public education, the same was the fate of the tertiary education, but for @NELFUND. Thank you, @officialABAT @NigEducation
@pataki_ro
Do you know how messed up it is if politicians own higher institutions like this in a country? It is a serious conflict of interest.
@Philadelphia625
How many of them are functional?
@lekzus007
Islamic Leadership University, Kuje, is owned by a former politician.
@shola_olushola
Sadly, not a single one of them is free or as cheap as the Federal universities in Nigeria.
10 most expensive private universities in Nigeria
Recall that with the UTME concluded and admission processes underway, many candidates and parents are considering private universities as alternatives to public institutions.
Wigwe University tops the list of Nigeria’s most expensive private universities, with annual tuition ranging from N9.6 million to N12 million.
Seven of the ten universities on the ranking are located in the South West, underlining the region’s strong presence in Nigeria’s private education sector.
Nigerian universities founded by churches, Christian bodies
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a list of Nigerian private universities founded or owned by churches and Christian organisations nationwide.
Covenant, Babcock, Bowen, and Redeemer’s universities have been identified among the major faith-based institutions.
The breakdown also shows the distribution of church-owned universities across North Central, South East, South South, and South West.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.