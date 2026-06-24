Nigerian politicians invest in private universities, believing education is crucial for national development

Legit.ng lists 15 private universities owned by politicians, highlighting notable names and their institutions

Public reactions reveal concerns over the impact of political ownership on the quality of education

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Many Nigerian politicians believe that quality education is the bedrock for national development, and they have put their money where their heart is.

They invested in education by establishing private universities across the country to give what they believe.

How Nigerian politicians are shaping private universities. Photo credit: Bells University of Technology

Source: UGC

In this article, Legit.ng compiled the list of 15 private universities built by politicians in Nigeria, according to StatiSense @StatiSense.

Private universities owned by Nigerian politicians

Bells University of Technology — Olusegun Obasanjo

American University of Nigeria — Atiku Abubakar

Amaj University — Attahiru Bafarawa

Hensard University — Seriake Dickson

PAMO University of Medical Sciences — Peter Odili

Crescent University — Bola Ajibola

Renaissance University — Chimaroke Nnamani

Baze University — Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed

Gregory University — Gregory Ibe

Ahman Pategi University — Aliyu Bahago Ahman-Pategi

Edwin Clark University — Edwin Clark

Sports University of Nigeria — Ned Nwoko

The Duke Medical University — Donald Duke\

Phoenix University — Abdullahi Adamu

Unique Open University — Chris Imumolen

Reactions to private universities owned by Nigerian politicians

@UWASOMBA

How many of these politicians opened a university before venturing into politics?

@Tolbat3

We have really bastardised university education in this country. When politicians set up a glorified secondary school and name it after themselves.

@Ahmadsadeeq

Baba Ahmed University, Kano (NW) - Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmad Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila, Kano (NW) - Senator Kawu Sumaila Capital City University, Kano (NW)- (Amb) Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Abdurrahman Dambazau.

@richy_os

As private primary & secondary schools destroyed the quality of public education, the same was the fate of the tertiary education, but for @NELFUND. Thank you, @officialABAT @NigEducation

@pataki_ro

Do you know how messed up it is if politicians own higher institutions like this in a country? It is a serious conflict of interest.

@Philadelphia625

How many of them are functional?

@lekzus007

Islamic Leadership University, Kuje, is owned by a former politician.

@shola_olushola

Sadly, not a single one of them is free or as cheap as the Federal universities in Nigeria.

Nigerians react to the establishment of private universities by politicians. Photo credit: American University of Nigeria

Source: UGC

10 most expensive private universities in Nigeria

Recall that with the UTME concluded and admission processes underway, many candidates and parents are considering private universities as alternatives to public institutions.

Wigwe University tops the list of Nigeria’s most expensive private universities, with annual tuition ranging from N9.6 million to N12 million.

Seven of the ten universities on the ranking are located in the South West, underlining the region’s strong presence in Nigeria’s private education sector.

Nigerian universities founded by churches, Christian bodies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a list of Nigerian private universities founded or owned by churches and Christian organisations nationwide.

Covenant, Babcock, Bowen, and Redeemer’s universities have been identified among the major faith-based institutions.

The breakdown also shows the distribution of church-owned universities across North Central, South East, South South, and South West.

Source: Legit.ng