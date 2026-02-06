Stanley Nwabali Speaks About His Next Club After Leaving Chippa United

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has spoken about his next club after leaving Chippa United

The South African club shockingly announced that it had mutually parted ways with the Nigerian star

The former Katsina United goalkeeper dismissed the reports that he left the club on acrimonious terms

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has spoken about his next move after leaving Premier Soccer League club Chippa United on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

Chippa United announced on Thursday that it is saying goodbye to Nwabali by mutual consent after four years together, having joined the Chilli Boys in 2022.

Stanley Nwabali denies leaving Chippa United on acrimonious terms. Photo from @ChippaUnitedFC.

Source: Twitter

The former Nigeria Premier Football League goalkeeper played 76 matches for the Eastern Cape club and kept 25 clean sheets. He became Nigeria's first-choice goalkeeper and cemented his status as one of the best goalkeepers in Africa during his time at the club.

The announcement came as a surprise, even though Nwabali was no longer the first choice for the club and there were reports he would leave at the end of the season.

Nwabali had lost his place to Dumisani Msibi before travelling to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where he helped Nigeria finish third.

Nwabali speaks after leaving Chippa United

There were reports that Nwabali had another club lurking before requesting to leave Chippa, but speaking on SABC Metro FM, he denied this, claiming he has no offers.

“I'm going to be very honest with you, there is no contract in front nor is there a club. I'm not guaranteeing you that I'll have a new club today or tomorrow,” he said, as quoted by SABC Sport.

He explained that the decision was mutual between him and the club, and everyone felt at peace as it was the best time for both parties to move on.

“It's a very understanding request from both parties, it's something that is going to be nice for both parties, no hard feelings or anything,” he added.

“It's an agreement that both parties will feel like [at peace], we wish each other well and I can look forward in my career. I've been at this club for four years. It's really nice working here, but we all really need to move forward as a player or as a manager.”

Stanley Nwabali speaks about his next club after leaving Chippa United. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

A report in the media claimed that Simba SC had attempted to sign him, but abandoned the pursuit over the excessive demands of Chippa United.

SuperSport added that PSL club Kaizer Chiefs was one of the local rivals who had been eyeing the 28-year-old and could move for him as a free agent.

Nwabali sends message to Chippa United

Legit.ng reported that Nwabali sent a message to Chippa United after the club confirmed in a statement that the goalkeeper had left the club by mutual decision.

Nwabali described the club as more than a family and appreciated the club, the fans, his teammates and everyone he worked with during his time at the club.

Source: Legit.ng