Wayne Rooney believes Ghana should have been awarded a penalty in their 0-0 draw with England

Ezri Konsa escaped punishment after a controversial challenge on Prince Kwabena Adu was ruled out for offside

Ghana coach Carlo Queiroz questioned VAR and claimed England were fortunate to avoid defeat

England escaped with a point against Ghana in their Group L clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the biggest talking point from the goalless draw came from a controversial incident that has divided fans and pundits.

The Three Lions struggled to break down a disciplined Black Stars side, but it was a late penalty appeal involving Ghana substitute Prince Kwabena Adu and England defender Ezri Konsa that dominated the post-match discussion.

England legend Wayne Rooney believes the Three Lions were lucky to escape not conceding a penalty in their goalless draw against Ghana. Photo by Johnny Fidelin

Source: Getty Images

With the game finely balanced, a challenge inside the penalty area appeared to hand Ghana a golden opportunity to secure victory.

Instead, an offside decision spared England, leaving many questioning whether the Black Stars had been denied a clear penalty.

Konsa’s controversial challenge sparks debate

The incident unfolded in the closing stages when Adu burst through England's defence and looked set to go one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

As the Ghanaian forward entered the area, Konsa launched himself into a desperate challenge. Replays appeared to show the Aston Villa defender making contact with Adu rather than the ball.

Ghana should have been awarded a penalty late in Tuesday's game as Prince Kwabena Adu charged into the box before Ezri Konsa came across and appeared to bring down the midfielder. Photo by Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

However, before the foul itself could be reviewed, officials ruled that Adu had strayed marginally offside in the build-up, cancelling any possibility of a penalty.

The decision left Ghana players furious and sparked intense debate among viewers.

England were relieved to survive the scare, but many observers felt the Black Stars had been harshly treated.

Rooney blasts Konsa's challenge

Former England captain Wayne Rooney was among those who believed Ghana had every right to feel aggrieved.

Speaking on BBC MOTD coverage after the game, Rooney criticised Konsa's approach and insisted the challenge itself deserved punishment.

"I think that's a penalty. Konsa takes a huge risk. His feet are off the floor when he comes flying in and he gets the man, not the ball."

Rooney's comments echoed the feelings of many supporters who believed England had benefited from a huge slice of luck

The former Manchester United striker suggested the defender had been fortunate that the offside flag effectively erased what could have been a match-changing moment.

Instead of facing a penalty and possibly being reduced to 10 men, England escaped with a valuable point that keeps their qualification hopes intact.

Ghana coach questions VAR after draw

Black Stars manager Carlo Queiroz also struggled to hide his frustration after the final whistle.

The Portuguese tactician questioned why VAR did not intervene and sarcastically suggested the technology might not even be functioning, BBC Sport reports.

"I'm not sure VAR is still working in the World Cup. We still have VAR? It's working?"

"I have some doubts about that because another penalty that they need give to Ghana, a clear penalty against England [was missed]. They're lucky. They're very lucky.

"It was a clear penalty, red card. You have any doubts about that? You guys who saw the game have any doubts about that or is it only me that was in the game?

"I'm sorry for my sarcasm, but if I say these kind of things seriously they punish me, so I hope you understand that I'm joking."

Despite the controversy, England remain in a strong position in Group L with four points from their opening two games, while Ghana are left to reflect on what might have been.

For the Black Stars, the draw may ultimately feel like two points dropped rather than one gained.

Bellingham rejects Man of the Match award

In another development, Legit.ng reported that England midfielder Jude Bellingham has won widespread praise after admitting that a Ghana player was more deserving of the FIFA World Cup Man of the Match award following the goalless draw between the two nations.

Bellingham acknowledged that England struggled to break down their African opponents and admitted he was not the most deserving recipient of the accolade.

Source: Legit.ng