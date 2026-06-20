Paraguayan player Miguel Almiron received a straight red card for covering his mouth during a heated confrontation with a Turkiye player

The red card came under a new IFAB rule introduced to punish players who hide potentially inappropriate comments during arguments

The rule was influenced by previous incidents involving hidden remarks, including a Champions League controversy involving Vinicius Jr and Gianluca Prestianni

Atlanta United star Miguel Almiron received a straight red card during Paraguay's clash against Turkiye at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, June 20.

The incident occurred in a crucial match as both sides sought their first victory of the tournament.

La Albirroja were counting on one of their most experienced players to help them move closer to the knockout stages, but Almirón's actions proved costly.

Miguel Almiron reacts after receiving a red card for covering his mouth while talking to another player during the World Cup match against. Photo by: Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

The former Newcastle United midfielder was dismissed in the 45th minute following a heated confrontation that erupted after a strong challenge from Hakan Calhanoglu on Isidro Pitta.

Almiron receives bizarre red card

Miguel Almiron became the first player to be sent off under FIFA's newly introduced mouth-covering rule.

The Paraguay midfielder appeared to cover his mouth while speaking to Turkiye defender Mert Muldur. Muldur alerted referee Ivan Barton, prompting a VAR review.

Tensions remained high and flared again at halftime, with players and staff from both teams involved in confrontations before returning to their dressing rooms.

The former Newcastle United star is now expected to miss Paraguay's final group-stage match against Australia next Friday.

According to the Mirror, covering the mouth during confrontational situations became a red-card offence after approval at a special meeting of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in April.

FIFA adopted the amendment for the 2026 World Cup as part of efforts to combat discriminatory and inappropriate behaviour.

IFAB describes the offence as players covering their mouths during confrontations with opponents and states:

"At the discretion of the competition organiser, any player covering their mouth in a confrontational situation with an opponent may be sanctioned with a red card."

Paraguay star Miguel Almiron receives a red card after covering his mouth to speak to his opponent at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Richard Heathcote.

Source: Getty Images

What led to the new rule?

The rule change was influenced by previous incidents involving concealed comments during matches.

One of the most notable cases involved Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni, who was accused of making offensive remarks while covering his mouth during an altercation with Vinícius Junior.

Although Prestianni denied allegations of racial abuse, UEFA later sanctioned him for homophobic conduct.

The Argentine was handed a six-match suspension, with three matches suspended, while also serving a provisional one-game ban.

According to Sky News, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said players will face the consequences of racist comments if they are caught covering their mouths. He said:

"These amendments will be implemented at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 and all other competition organisers will be able to decide whether to implement the changes before they enter into force on 1 July 2026."

UEFA suspends Prestianni

Legit.ng earlier reported that UEFA has imposed a one-match ban on Benfica star Gianluca Prestianni before the final verdict.

The 20-year-old will miss the second leg of the Real Madrid tie at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, February 25, even though the investigation is still to be completed.

Source: Legit.ng