England midfielder Jude Bellingham escaped being shown a red card during their match against Ghana

The Real Madrid star failed to impress as the Three Lions were held in a 0-0 draw against the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

FIFA introduced a new rule targeting players who hide their mouths during confrontational moments

England midfielder Jude Bellingham escaped a potential red card during the Three Lions' disappointing 0-0 draw against Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Real Madrid star was caught on camera covering his mouth while speaking during an exchange with an opponent, sparking debate among fans.

Jude Bellingham talks to Jordan Ayew during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between England and Ghana at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

England struggled throughout their second Group L fixture, failing to register a shot on target in the first half as the Black Stars frustrated Thomas Tuchel's side.

Carlos Queiroz's men remained compact and disciplined defensively, limiting England's attacking threats for much of the contest.

Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon and Jude Bellingham all found it difficult to create space against Ghana's well-organised defence.

England's best opportunities arrived late in the game. Nico O'Reilly struck the crossbar with a powerful effort, while Marc Guéhi thought he had scored the winner only to see his header cleared off the line.

Kane also squandered a golden chance from close range as frustration grew among England supporters, per ESPN.

Why Bellingham risked a red card

England midfielder Jude Bellingham found himself at the centre of a heated exchange involving Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz.

The incident occurred after the England star challenged Ghana defender Jerome Opoku with a late tackle.

Queiroz reacted angrily from the touchline, leading to a confrontation that required intervention from players and staff members.

After the match, the Ghana coach suggested that Bellingham had used inappropriate language during the altercation.

The 22-year-old was also involved in a separate and quieter interaction with Ghana forward Jordan Ayew, which raised further disciplinary questions.

The reason the referee did not give England Star Jude Bellingham a red card against Ghana at the 2026 World Cup emerges. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Television cameras showed Bellingham speaking to Ayew while covering his mouth, a gesture FIFA has specifically addressed under new regulations introduced for the 2026 World Cup.

Under the updated rules, referees have the authority to send players off if they cover their mouths during hostile or confrontational exchanges.

However, Bellingham avoided punishment because his conversation with Ayew was not deemed confrontational.

The regulation only applies when the gesture is linked to an aggressive or abusive interaction. Ayew's calm reaction appeared to play a key role in the decision not to take further action.

The rule was introduced following the controversy involving Gianluca Prestianni, who received a six-match ban for using homophobic language towards Vinícius Junior during a UEFA Champions League match in February, per Yahoo Sports.

CAF salutes Ghana for historic draw

Legit.ng previously reported that the Confederation of African Football praised Ghana after the Black Stars held England to a goalless draw at the FIFA World Cup.

CAF celebrated the performance on social media, commending the four-time African champions for their determination and encouraging them to continue flying the continent's flag proudly at the global tournament.

Source: Legit.ng