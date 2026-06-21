A Ghanaian pastor has made a bold prediction ahead of the Black Stars' World Cup clash with England

The clergyman believes the decisive moment will come in the closing stages of the match

His comments have generated debate among supporters as both teams prepare for a crucial Group D encounter

The highly anticipated World Cup showdown between Ghana and England has taken an unusual twist after a prominent Ghanaian pastor declared that God had revealed to him that the Black Stars would defeat the Three Lions in dramatic fashion.

Popular clergyman Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei claimed that Ghana would break English hearts with a winning goal arriving after the 86th minute.

Ghanaian clergyman Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei during one of his sermons. Photo by Telvin Sowah Adjei

Source: Facebook

The founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy went a step further by suggesting that England captain Declan Rice would somehow be involved in the move that leads to the decisive goal.

Prophet predicts heartbreak for England

Speaking to members of his congregation, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei delivered an animated message ahead of Tuesday's World Cup clash between Ghana and England.

The founder of Prophetic Life Embassy confidently predicted victory for the Black Stars, repeatedly declaring that Ghana would "colonise" the Three Lions throughout the encounter.

"The England national team? Jesus! I said we will colonise England. Amen. We are going to colonise them," the pastor declared.

"They will cry in British. They will be saying, 'Innit?' but we will be colonising them. Their coach will sweat. He will keep changing players, but we will still colonise them. Even their king will ask, 'What is happening?' We will colonise the whole country."

According to the clergyman, Carlos Queiroz's men would dominate proceedings from the opening whistle and leave England chasing shadows.

"From the first minute until the second half, we will colonise them," he continued.

"You will see people sweating. They will be playing nice football, but we will be running faster. We will be moving quickly."

Among his most intriguing claims, Prophet Sowah Adjei singled out England vice captain Declan Rice, suggesting that the Arsenal midfielder would struggle during the game and somehow play a part in Ghana's decisive goal.

"Their number four will be falling down everywhere," he said.

The preacher also predicted that England's defenders would make costly mistakes that Ghana would exploit.

"Their defenders will leave their positions for us to score. They will just be playing and playing, but we will be scoring."

"If they make a mistake, it's a goal in the 86th minute."

The outspoken pastor further claimed that England would be left regretting the outcome long after the final whistle.

"After the match, they will remember my prophecy," he added.

His remarks have since gone viral on social media, adding another layer of intrigue to one of the most eagerly anticipated matches involving an African side at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Watch the video here:

Who is Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei?

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has emerged as one of the most recognised religious figures in Ghana because of his numerous public predictions.

He is the founder of Prophetic Life Embassy and has gained attention over the years for comments relating to politics, celebrities and sporting events.

Reports from Yen.com.gh previously highlighted some of his predictions that followers believe later materialised.

Among them was his forecast regarding former Ghana vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's victory in the New Patriotic Party primaries.

The clergyman has also been linked with prophecies concerning international affairs, earning him recognition beyond Ghana's borders.

According to reports, his reputation eventually attracted invitations to offer advice on economic and security matters in some international circles.

England and Ghana set for top-of-the-table battle

Prince Adu and Brandon Thomas-Asante celebrate Ghana's 1-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match against Panama. Photo by Ezra Shaw

Source: Getty Images

Away from the off-field drama, both teams head into the match level on three points after winning their opening fixtures.

England began their campaign with an entertaining 4-2 victory over Croatia, with Harry Kane scoring twice to put himself among the leading scorers at the tournament.

The Three Lions have won three consecutive matches in all competitions and appear to be building momentum at the perfect time.

Ghana, meanwhile, edged Panama 1-0 thanks to a strike from Caleb Yirenkyi. The result placed the four-time African champions level with England at the summit of Group D, with Panama and Croatia still searching for their first points.

Interestingly, the last meeting between the two countries ended in a 1-1 draw in an international friendly played in March 2011.

According to Opta, form statistics favour Thomas Tuchel's side. England have recorded four wins, one draw and one defeat in their last six matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding four, while the Black Stars have managed only one victory in their previous six games, drawing once and losing four times while conceding 11 goals.

Whether Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's prediction proves accurate remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Tuesday's encounter has already captured attention far beyond the football pitch.

Ghana join Nigeria in World Cup history

Legit.ng previously reported that Ghana equalled Nigeria's record as the African nation with the highest number of victories at the FIFA World Cup following their dramatic triumph over Panama.

The Black Stars reached six World Cup wins in only 16 matches, matching the Super Eagles' tally, which Nigeria accumulated from 21 games. Cameroon and Senegal are next on the list with five victories each.

Source: Legit.ng