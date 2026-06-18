Ghana matched Nigeria's record of six FIFA World Cup wins after defeating Panama

Caleb Yirenkyi scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to hand the Black Stars victory

Antoine Semenyo believes the result gives Ghana confidence ahead of a difficult clash against England

The Black Stars of Ghana have drawn level with Nigeria as the African nation with the most victories in FIFA World Cup history after securing a dramatic late win over Panama.

Carlos Queiroz's side left it until the dying moments to claim a hard-fought 1-0 victory in Toronto, with substitute Caleb Yirenkyi scoring his first international goal deep into stoppage time.

Prince Adu and Brandon Thomas-Asante celebrate Ghana's 1-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match against Panama. Photo by Ezra Shaw

Source: Getty Images

The victory not only boosted Ghana's hopes of reaching the knockout stages but also saw the four-time African champions join the Super Eagles on six World Cup wins.

Interestingly, the achievement came in fewer matches than Nigeria's.

While the Super Eagles have accumulated six victories in 21 matches at the tournament, Ghana have reached the same mark in only 16 games.

Cameroon are next on the list with five wins from 26 matches, while Senegal have also recorded five victories, doing so in just 11 appearances.

Morocco, who reached the semi-finals in Qatar in 2022, have registered five wins from 23 games.

Yirenkyi rescues Ghana in dramatic fashion

According to ESPN, the Black Stars were forced to work hard for all three points against a stubborn Panama side that had arrived in search of their first-ever World Cup point.

Panama threatened early when Amir Murillo's cross found Cecilio Waterman inside the box, but goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi produced a brilliant diving save.

The Central Americans continued to trouble Ghana, with Jiovany Ramos firing over after the goalkeeper failed to deal with a cross.

Cristian Martinez also came close after the interval, but his effort flashed into the side netting.

Queiroz turned to his bench shortly before the hour mark and almost reaped immediate rewards.

Brandon Thomas-Asante burst down the flank and squared for Jordan Ayew, only for Ramos to make a vital last-ditch intervention.

With both teams seemingly heading for a draw, Thomas-Asante again became the creator.

The substitute surged into the penalty area before cutting the ball back for Yirenkyi, who calmly tapped home in the fifth minute of added time.

The goal sparked wild celebrations among Ghanaian supporters and condemned Panama to another painful defeat.

Semenyo speaks after dramatic victory

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo admitted the players were overwhelmed with emotion after the dramatic winner.

Speaking to FIFA after the match, the Ghana international said:

"Ninety minutes plus five... I don't even know how to describe that emotion."

He added:

"We were all so relieved because we knew how important this game was for us and also because it gives us a confidence boost going into the next game."

Semenyo praised Panama's physical style and explained that Ghana enjoyed the challenge.

"They had some quite big guys, to be honest, but we like that physicality. That's what we thrive off and I thought it was a really good match-up today."

The forward, who was named Michelob Ultra Superior Player of the Match, insisted the Black Stars must not become complacent.

"I am so happy to say that we've got that win, but we can't take our foot off the gas. We now have two important games and big challenges ahead of us."

Antoine Semenyo poses for a photograph with the Player of the Match award against Panama. Photo by Joosep Martinson

Source: Getty Images

England test awaits Ghana

After the outing in Toronto, next up for Ghana is a mouth-watering encounter against England, who opened their campaign with a 4-2 victory over Croatia.

Semenyo acknowledged the magnitude of the challenge ahead.

"It is going to be really tough and that is why we needed this win and the confidence to potentially help us into the next round."

The striker believes the current squad possesses enough quality to compete with anyone.

"We feel like with this team, we've got talent, we've got a point to prove, and I feel like that's the driving force for us."

The clash with England will also reunite Semenyo with several players he knows from the Premier League.

However, the Ghana star insisted friendships would be put aside.

"Of course, they're my friends and there's love there, but now it's just time to focus."

"We had a little bit of banter before we left for the World Cup, but I don't think there is going to be any more."

The former Bristol City forward added that he intends to fully concentrate on the tournament.

"I don't think I will be texting anybody from the England team. If they text me, then I'll reply. But it's a serious competition, so it is just time to lock in."

Bettor loses huge fortune on Ghana

Legit.ng earlier reported that a football bettor suffered a devastating loss after staking $840,000 on Ghana failing to defeat Panama.

The wager could have produced a payout worth around $1.4 million (approximately ₦1.9 billion), but Yirenkyi's stoppage-time winner ensured the entire stake was wiped out.

Source: Legit.ng