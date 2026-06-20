Argentine TV presenter Florencia Pena resigned after falsely claiming Lionel Messi's father had died

The Messi family later confirmed Jorge Messi is dealing with a health issue but is recovering under medical supervision

Messi is leading Argentina’s quest to defend their World Cup title they won in 2022

An Argentine television presenter has resigned from her role after making a false claim about Lionel Messi's father during a live World Cup broadcast, triggering widespread criticism and forcing both the broadcaster and the Messi family to respond.

Florencia Pena stepped down from Luzu TV after incorrectly announcing that Jorge Messi, the father of the Argentina captain, had died.

An Argentinian presenter has stepped down after sharing false reports that Lionel Messi's father, Jorge, had died while speaking live on TV. Photo by Omar Vega

Source: Getty Images

According to The Mirror, the statement came shortly after Lionel Messi appeared emotional during Argentina's World Cup match against Algeria, where the football legend scored the first of his three goals.

The claim quickly spread online and caused confusion among viewers before the Messi family moved to clarify the situation.

False report sparks immediate backlash

The controversy began during an episode of Luzu TV's El Show del Verano when Pena shared information that she believed to be accurate.

"I don't want to break bad news, but Messi's father just died," Pena stated on Luzu TV's El Show del Verano.

"Right in the middle of the World Cup, he's going to have to leave," she added.

The comments immediately drew attention due to Messi's importance to Argentina's World Cup campaign and the timing of the alleged news.

However, it soon emerged that the report was false.

As criticism mounted, Pena issued a public apology and accepted responsibility for sharing unverified information on air.

"I apologise to the Messi family for the awful moment I imagine they are going through. I am deeply ashamed to have been the vehicle for this pain.

"I must clarify that this false information was provided to me during the live broadcast, as verified by the production team of the show, and I trusted it.

"Even so, I take responsibility for being part of the mistake, and that's why I decided to step aside and end my participation in Luzu. I apologise again from the heart; I was wrong."

Broadcaster takes action after incident

Following Pena's resignation, Luzu TV released its own statement addressing the controversy.

Lionel Messi was in tears after scoring the first of his three goals in Argentina's opening World Cup game against Algeria. Photo by Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

The broadcaster acknowledged that serious mistakes had been made and stressed that sensitive information should never be aired without proper verification.

"We deeply regret the incident that occurred on air during the program. For our channel, broadcasting sensitive information without proper prior verification is unacceptable," the statement read.

"Consequently, Luzu TV management has decided to part ways with all those responsible, and Florencia Pena has decided to step aside. We reaffirm our commitment to responsible, respectful, and rigorous communication."

Messi family confirms father's health situation

Amid the growing speculation, the Messi family released a statement confirming that Jorge Messi is dealing with a health issue but dismissed reports of his death, BBC Sport reports.

"Jorge is going through a health situation," the Messi family said in a statement.

"He is currently under medical observation, recovering and progressing favorably within his current condition," the statement continued.

The family also urged the public and media organisations to act responsibly when discussing personal matters involving health.

"At times like these, we ask for responsibility, prudence and humanity," the family concluded.

"A person's health and the peace of mind of their loved ones should not be the subject of speculation or irresponsible media interest."

Despite the off-field distraction, Argentina remain focused on their World Cup campaign.

The defending champions sit top of Group J and know that a victory against Austria on June 22 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas will secure their place in the knockout stages as they continue their quest to retain the trophy.

Algeria submits petition to FIFA against Messi

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Federation of Algerian Football has reportedly demanded answers from the FIFA referee’s committee after their World Cup opener against Argentina.

Defending champions Argentina defeated the Desert Foxes 3-0 in their opening Group J match, thanks to Lionel Messi’s brilliant hat-trick.

Source: Legit.ng