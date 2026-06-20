Cristiano Ronaldo has called for unity within the Portugal squad after several players were targeted with online abuse

Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves have faced criticism following Portugal's 1-1 draw against DR Congo

Ronaldo responded with a series of defiant social media messages ahead of Portugal's next World Cup match

Cristiano Ronaldo has moved to calm tensions within the Portugal camp after several of his teammates became the target of online criticism following the country's disappointing start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their opening group-stage fixture, a result that sparked intense debate among supporters and pundits.

Cristiano Ronaldo defiantly claims that Portugal are 'always united' after Bruno Fernandes and several of his teammates were targeted with abuse. Photo by ANP

Source: Getty Images

While the performance came under scrutiny, much of the attention shifted to social media, where players including Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves faced criticism from fans.

According to The Mirror, Ronaldo himself has also come under pressure after an underwhelming display in Houston.

The 41-year-old captain appeared visibly frustrated during the match as Portugal struggled to convert their dominance into goals.

Ronaldo calls for unity amid growing criticism

Despite the criticism surrounding the team, Ronaldo has chosen to focus on solidarity.

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing criticism for his performance as captain after a lacklustre display against DR Congo. Photo by Joe Buvid

Source: Getty Images

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner shared a photo from a Portugal training session featuring several members of the squad and accompanied it with a simple message stressing togetherness.

According to Football Tweet, the veteran forward wrote that Portugal are "always united" as preparations continue for their next group game against Uzbekistan.

Ronaldo also posted another message on his Instagram story, writing:

"Focus on what you can control".

The message appeared to be directed at the growing noise surrounding the team after the disappointing draw.

Ronaldo’s reaction comes amid reports of tension within the Portugal camp after Portuguese journalist Vitor Pinto recently suggested there is a risk of a "civil war" developing within the squad as criticism and pressure continue to mount.

Fernandes and Neves become targets online

While Ronaldo remains the face of Portuguese football, some supporters have directed their frustration toward his teammates.

Bruno Fernandes has faced significant criticism online, with some fans accusing him of failing to take control of matches when Portugal need leadership.

The situation gained further attention when Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, reportedly liked a social media post that criticised the Manchester United midfielder.

She also shared her own thoughts on Portugal's performance.

"They magically forgot how to pass, how to win the ball, how to counter-attack. The game became all about passing backwards in midfield. This World Cup is strange. Strange. But let's go, wrong starts, right finishes. Until the end."

Aveiro later admitted she was disappointed by the display but insisted the team can still recover.

"As a supporter of my country, I was disappointed. We didn't play well, nobody played well.

"We started the game well, but that was just the beginning.

"But as I’ve always heard, bad starts often lead to good ends, so let's think positively. Only those who are there make mistakes. No player was good, it wasn't the team we expected."

Neves defends Ronaldo's place in the squad

Joao Neves, who scored Portugal's opening goal against DR Congo, has also faced criticism after comments he made about Ronaldo's role in the team.

The PSG midfielder attempted to downplay suggestions that the legendary forward should be treated differently from other members of the squad.

"We know what Cristiano (Ronaldo) has done for this national team and for the world of football. But right now, he is one of us. He is no different. He is an additional player to help and contribute to Portugal's performance just like all of us.

"He played very well, the whole team had an excellent match. We are united. And in the long term, that's what will make the difference.

"It's not this draw that should ruin our morale. On the contrary, this result will only strengthen us further to do better in the upcoming matches."

With Portugal preparing to face Uzbekistan, Ronaldo will hope his calls for unity help steady the atmosphere around the squad as they continue their quest for World Cup glory.

For the veteran captain, the 2026 World Cup represents one final opportunity to lift the one major trophy that has remained out of reach throughout his extraordinary career.

Martinez advised to drop Ronaldo

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that former England international Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Portugal can challenge for the 2026 FIFA World Cup title if head coach Roberto Martínez reduces the playing time of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Agbonlahor argued that Portugal possesses enough attacking talent to allow Ronaldo to play in a deeper role rather than leading the line.

Source: Legit.ng