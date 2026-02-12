Manchester United's winning run under interim manager Michael Carrick came to an end on Tuesday at London Stadium

A dying-minute strike from Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko secured a draw for the Red Devils against West Ham

The Premier League clarified why the Brazilian equaliser was cancelled after a VAR review

Benjamin Sesko ensured Manchester United remained unbeaten under interim manager Michael Carrick after denying West Ham victory on Tuesday, February 10.

The Slovenia international scored a dramatic equaliser in the 90+6th minute after coming on for Matheus Cunha in the 69th minute of the tightly contested encounter at the London Stadium.

Benjamin Sesko scores an equaliser for Manchester United against West Ham. Photo by: Justin Setterfield.

Sesko secures a vital point for United

West Ham took the lead in the 50th minute through Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek, following a frustrating first half. Manchester United responded strongly but initially struggled to break down the hosts’ defence.

In the 63rd minute, Brazilian midfielder Casemiro thought he had equalised with a header, only for the goal to be ruled out after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, per Sofa Score.

Carrick then introduced Benjamin Sesko, Leny Yoro, and Joshua Zirkzee, a triple change that shifted the momentum in United’s favour.

Deep into stoppage time, Sesko found the net from close range, converting a cross from the right flank by Cameroon international Bryan Mbeumo to earn the Red Devils a crucial point, per BBC.

The Slovenian striker has now scored two goals in his last three appearances since joining from RB Leipzig.

Why Casemiro's goal was cancelled

The Premier League insists that Brazilian midfielder Casemiro's goal against West Ham United was offside.

In a tweet on X, the PL provided a video evidence of Casimero's knee and arm slightly beyond the last defender following a cross from Kobbie Mainoo in the 64th minute. The statement read:

"VAR checked the referee’s call of goal – and established that Casemiro was in an offside position and recommended that the goal was disallowed."

Fans have questioned why Casemiro's strike against West Ham last night was ruled offside, when a very similar goal scored by Florian Wirtz against Fulham in January was allowed.

Casemiro during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at London Stadium on February 10, 2026 in London, United Kingdom. Photo by: Izzy Poles - AMA.

@nufctoonlover said:

"Probably because they ruled a goal out because Joe Willock's left eyebrow was offside the night before, and it came under such scrutiny that they had to be consistent."

@Eddguy1 wrote:

"Basically telling us what we already know. One rule for one and one for another. All you've done is confirm how inconsistent and unfit for purpose VAR is."

@VandelayNdustry added:

"Because the application of VAR is unquestionably subjective, and therefore, wildly inconsistent. In other words, it’s a joke."

According to IFAB guidelines, an attacker is penalised if any playable body part is nearer the goal line than both the ball and the second-last opponent at the moment of contact.

