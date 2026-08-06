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VDM Opens Up on Why He Womanises, Leaves Many Talking: “I Don’t Drink or Smoke”
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VDM Opens Up on Why He Womanises, Leaves Many Talking: “I Don’t Drink or Smoke”

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
2 min read
  • VDM made a candid confession about his personal lifestyle during a recent television interview
  • The activist revealed that he neither drinks alcohol nor smokes despite his outspoken public image
  • He explained why he turns to women as his preferred way of relaxing after stressful periods

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Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has once again found himself at the centre of public conversation after making a personal revelation during an interview.

The outspoken activist opened up about his lifestyle while appearing on Arise News.

VDM, Arise News, personal life
VDM shares a confession about his personal lifestyle during a recent television interview. Photos: VDM.
Source: Instagram

VDM reveals what helps him relax

During the interview, the anchors asked the activist how he unwinds from the pressures that come with his highly visible public life.

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In response, VDM disclosed that he does not consume alcohol and does not smoke.

However, he admitted that he has another way of relaxing.

“I don't drink, and I don't smoke, but I actually womanise,” he said.

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“I look for women to help me relax”

Expanding on the comment, VDM explained that he seeks the company of women as a form of relaxation.

According to him, interacting with women helps him de-stress and cope with the demands of his daily activities.

Watch an X video of VDM's interview where he spoke about his womanising vice here:

Reactions trail VDM's confession

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Patanza00 stated:

"Of course na . The momenta guy tells me he doesn't drink, he doesn't smoke, he should stop there, cos I know what he does. But nice one there VDM. Abeg nor collect person wife o"

@kellybestColli1 noted:

"This is veryDarkman saying he doesn't drink alcohol nor smoke but he womanize sometimes . And there is you who smokes, drinks alcohols, womamizes, gambles and more . I pray God heals you from your predicaments. Repent now!!"

@Iyke_d_Punter shared:

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"At least the man is brutally honest about his lifestyle. Zero alcohol, zero smoke, just pure unadulterated banter and womanizing. You can always count on VDM to give an answer that leaves the interviewer completely speechles"
VDM, Arise News, womanising
VDM says he neither drinks alcohol nor smokes despite his outspoken public image. Photo: VDM.
Source: Instagram

VDM's encounter with thugs in Ibadan

Legit.ng previously reported that VDM ignited reactions after sharing a video of his encounter with alleged armed thugs in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

VDM shared a clip of how he and protesters confronted the intruders directly. In a caption of the video, the critic claimed the thugs were armed with bottles and stones.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

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