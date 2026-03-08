Galatasaray have reportedly approved bonuses to be paid to their players ahead of facing Liverpool

The Turkish champions will face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Galatasaray defeated rivals Besiktas in the Istanbul derby on Saturday to boost their morale

Galatasaray have reportedly approved bonuses for their players after beating Besiktas in the Istanbul derby 1-0 on Saturday March 7, 2026.

Victor Osimhen scored the only goal of the match in the 39th minute and Galatasaray held on to the narrow lead despite playing a third of the match one man down.

Galatasaray reportedly approved bonus for players ahead of Liverpool clash. Photo by BSR Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Leroy Sane, who assisted Osimhen’s goal was sent off in the 62nd minute after the video assistant referee called his foul of Rilwan Yilmaz a violent conduct.

The win extended Galatasaray’s lead at the top of the table to seven points, but Fenerbahce fought back with a 3-2 win over Samsunspor to reduce it back to four.

Galatasaray quickly moved on from the big win celebrations and began preparations for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Liverpool.

The first leg will take place at Rams Park in Istanbul on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, while the second leg will be held at Anfield on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Galatasaray approves bonus for players

According to Galatasaray correspondent Nevzat Dindar, Galatasaray has approved a bonus payment of €1.5 million after their win over Besiktas.

Dindar confirmed to Haber Sari Kirmizi that President Dursun Ozbek welcomed the players to the Florya Oktay Metin training facilities after the victory as they began preparations for Liverpool.

“Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek greeted the team at the Kemerburgaz facilities after the match. Everyone is happy, but their feet are firmly on the ground,” Dindar said.

“The total bonus of 1.5 million Euros, which was announced in the locker room, will be deposited into their accounts shortly," he said.

The bonus payment comes amid claims that the club owes Victor Osimhen and other key players including goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir salaries, a rumour firmly denied by Ozbek.

Pundit applauds Osimhen’s influence

Kontraspor journalist Nihat Kahveci has praised Victor Osimhen, claiming that people have forgotten how much Galatasaray paid for the striker because he's doing his job.

Victor Osimhen has justified his transfer fee at Galatasaray. Photo by BSR Agency.

Source: Getty Images

“Osimhen has switched on championship mode. He's been scoring goals in the league for several matches now. His number of goals in the Champions League speaks for itself,” he said.

“The fact that 80 million Euros weren't being discussed for a player until now is because he's doing his job 100%, even 110%, on the field.”

Osimhen has 18 goals in all competitions this season, 11 of which he scored in the Turkish Super League and seven in the Champions League.

Buruk reacts to Galatasaray's win

Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk reacted to Galatasaray’s win after his team battled for a hard-fought 1-0 win over Besiktas.

The manager was impressed with his team’s performance, but bemoaned the officiating which led to Leroy Sane's dismissal from the match.

Source: Legit.ng