Italy's citizenship rules set different waiting periods for foreign spouses depending on whether they live inside or outside the country

The required years of residence are cut in half for couples who have biological or adopted children together

Foreign spouses must also meet language and criminal record requirements before their application can be considered

Italy has outlined specific conditions that foreign or stateless spouses of Italian citizens must satisfy before they can apply for citizenship.

However, the waiting period varies based on where the couple lives.

Italy explains how long foreign spouses must stay there to become citizens. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Italian citizenship: Residency requirement for foreign spouses

Under Law No. 91/92 and its subsequent amendments, a foreign spouse living in Italy must complete two years of legal residence following the marriage or civil union, or from the date their partner acquired Italian citizenship through naturalisation.

For those residing abroad, the waiting period is longer at three years from the same reference points. Crucially, both timeframes are reduced by half when the couple has children, whether biological or adopted.

Italian citizenship: Requirements beyond residency

Meeting the residency threshold alone is not enough. The marriage or civil union must be valid under Italian law, and the relevant certificate must be registered with the competent Italian municipality. The marital bond must also remain intact until the citizenship decree is issued.

Applicants are required to have no criminal convictions for offences carrying a maximum sentence of at least three years in prison. Convictions handed down by foreign courts exceeding one year for non-political offences also disqualify an applicant, provided those convictions have been transcribed in Italy.

Any offences related to crimes against the Italian state, as outlined in specific chapters of the Italian Criminal Code, are similarly grounds for rejection, as are any security concerns related to the Republic.

Italian citizenship: Language requirement for foreign spouses

One of the more notable conditions is a language requirement. Applicants must demonstrate certified knowledge of Italian at a minimum of B1 level, in line with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages.

This means a foreign spouse must show they can hold a conversation and understand everyday Italian before the citizenship process can move forward.

The combination of residency, legal, and language requirements means that obtaining Italian citizenship through marriage involves more than simply being wed to an Italian national. The process demands sustained commitment to integration, and the conditions apply equally to spouses living both within Italy and in other countries.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng