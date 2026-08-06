The Canadian government has published an official list of rights and privileges available to people who hold permanent resident status in the country

Canada's PR status grants holders access to social benefits similar to those enjoyed by Canadian citizens, including health care coverage

Permanent residents in Canada are also eligible to apply for Canadian citizenship, among other key entitlements listed by the government

The Canadian government has outlined five key things that people with permanent resident (PR) status in the country are entitled to do, offering a clear picture of what life as a PR looks like.

Published by the official Government of Canada, the information details both the rights granted to permanent residents and the responsibilities that come with the status.

The Canadian government lists some things permanent residents can do. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What Canada's PR status offers

According to the government, permanent residents receive most of the social benefits that Canadian citizens enjoy.

This includes:

1. A social insurance number, which allows them to work legally in Canada, as well as access to health care coverage, the specifics of which vary by province.

2. PR holders are also free to live, work, or study anywhere across Canada, without being restricted to a particular province or territory.

3. Beyond that, they are entitled to protection under Canadian law and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, placing them under the same legal protections afforded to citizens.

4. One of the most significant entitlements listed is the ability to apply for Canadian citizenship, making PR status a recognised pathway to full citizenship for those who choose to pursue it.

5. Permanent residents are required to pay taxes and must comply with all laws at the federal, provincial, and municipal levels, in the same way that citizens are expected to do.

The publication of this information is particularly relevant to the many Nigerians and other Africans who have relocated to Canada in recent years as part of the broader Japa movement.

Understanding what PR status officially permits is a practical concern for thousands of people at various stages of the immigration process.

Canada lists ways to become a citizen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada offers 7 distinct pathways to citizenship, covering everything from birth on Canadian soil to special provisions for stateless persons.

Immigrants who are permanent residents can pursue citizenship through naturalisation, but must meet a strict physical presence needed.

Source: Legit.ng