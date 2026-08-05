Pradeep Rawat, best known for his menacing roles in Ghajini, Lagaan, and Sye, died in Mumbai on August 4, 2026

The veteran actor had built one of Indian cinema's most decorated villain careers across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and regional film industries

Rawat is survived by his wife Kalyani and their two children after more than four decades on screen

Pradeep Rawat, one of Indian cinema's most enduring antagonists, passed away on 4 August 2026 in Mumbai after battling blood cancer. He was 74.

Born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Rawat first stepped in front of a national audience when he took on the role of Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra's celebrated television saga Mahabharat, which aired from 1988 to 1990, according to an Indian Tabloid.

Pradeep Rawat died in Mumbai on August 4, 2026. Photos: Pradeep Rawat.

Source: Instagram

That early exposure set the tone for a career defined by commanding, complex portrayals of villainous characters.

A Career Built on Memorable Antagonists

His entry into Telugu cinema proved transformative. His performance in *Sye* (2004) swept the awards circuit, earning him the Filmfare Best Villain Award, the Santosham Best Villain Award, and the Nandi Award for Best Villain all in the same year.

He remained a fixture in the Telugu industry for two more decades, appearing in titles such as 'Sarrainodu, Jai Lava Kusa, and Waltair Veerayya alongside Chiranjeevi in 2023.

Tamil audiences encountered Rawat in a double role in *Ghajini* (2005), and he later featured in the widely acclaimed Hindi remake of the same film starring Aamir Khan, a production he reportedly remembered for its physically demanding action work.

His Hindi credits stretched from the period epic *Lagaan* in 2001 all the way to 2025's Chhaava, a span of nearly 25 years.

A Pan-Indian Legacy

Few character actors could match Rawat's range across regional industries. He made his mark in Kannada cinema through Parodi, entered Malayalam films with China Town, stepped into Bengali productions via Hero 420, and featured in Bhojpuri cinema with Crack Fighter.

His work extended further still into Odia and Nepali productions, making him one of the few performers with genuine pan-Indian reach.

Rawat is survived by his wife, Kalyani, and their two children. Across a career that stretched well past four decades, he elevated antagonist roles that might otherwise have been forgettable, bringing a level of texture and conviction that set him apart in every industry he worked in.

Pradeep Rawat was Indian cinema's most decorated villain. Photos: Pradeep Rawat.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh dies at 21

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football was thrown into mourning following the death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh.

The 21-year-old footballer reportedly died in Abuja on Monday, May 25, after reports suggested suspected food or alcohol poisoning following an outing with friends.

Udoh began his football career with Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before moving to Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2023 and later joining Southampton in February 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year.

Source: Legit.ng