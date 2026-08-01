Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as the latest Premier League club monitoring Victor Osimhen, joining Manchester United and Chelsea

Galatasaray are demanding a fee of between €130 million and €150 million for the Super Eagles striker and club captain

Osimhen has spoken openly about his desire to play in the Premier League, and his representatives are said to be watching opportunities closely

Tottenham Hotspur have entered the chase for Nigeria international Victor Osimhen.

Reports from Turkey and England are linking the North London club with the Galatasaray striker as manager Roberto De Zerbi looks to add firepower to his attack ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Tottenham has emerged as one of the frontrunners in the race to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to Turkish outlet Hamle, no formal bid or direct contact has taken place between Tottenham and Galatasaray at this stage. However, speculation intensified after De Zerbi publicly hinted at a high-profile "bomba" signing in the works, prompting fans and pundits to connect the remarks to the 27-year-old Nigerian forward.

Galatasaray's price tag the main hurdle

The biggest barrier to any deal for Osimhen is Galatasaray's valuation of their captain.

The Turkish champions are unwilling to entertain offers below €130 million, with some reports placing his value as high as €150 million, a figure that would rank among the most expensive transfers in Premier League history.

Tottenham would likely need to raise significant funds through player sales before mounting a serious offer for the Nigerian forward.

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen's profile has attracted multiple suitors as Manchester United have identified him as their preferred long-term centre-forward as the club continues its search for a proven goalscorer.

Chelsea have also kept tabs on the Super Eagles striker throughout the transfer window, while Atlético Madrid are considering a move as Diego Simeone looks to reinforce his attack.

Osimhen settled in Istanbul but eyes Premier League

Despite the mounting transfer noise, Osimhen has settled comfortably at Galatasaray after completing his permanent €75 million move.

The Turkish club rewarded him with the captaincy and the No. 9 shirt, signalling their intention to build around him for the foreseeable future.

Osimhen finished as the club's top scorer in the Süper Lig, helped Galatasaray clinch the league title, and led their UEFA Champions League campaign.

Off the pitch, the Nigerian forward is one of the club's highest earners and has repeatedly spoken positively about life in Istanbul.

Even so, the Premier League has long been a personal ambition for Osimhen.

People close to the striker believe he remains keen to test himself in English football, and his representatives are said to be monitoring clubs that can meet both his sporting expectations and Galatasaray's financial demands.

EPL giants plot move for Osimhen

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about Manchester United's renewed interest in signing Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen from Galatasaray, as the club searches for a prolific frontline attacker.

With Osimhen's remarkable record of 59 goals in 74 appearances and interest from top clubs like Barcelona, his future in European football remains uncertain, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter in his career.

Source: Legit.ng