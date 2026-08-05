Afrobeats star Davido declared he could win a presidential election in Nigeria if he chose to contest

The singer made the bold claim during a livestream with content creator Cater Efe, but revealed a major reason he won't run

Davido also commented on the upcoming Osun gubernatorial election while speaking on Nigeria's electoral system

Afrobeats heavyweight David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has made a striking political claim, insisting that no opponent could defeat him at the polls if elections in Nigeria were conducted freely and fairly.

The singer made the comments during a livestream appearance with streamer Cater Efe, where the conversation turned to politics and whether he would ever seek elected office.

Davido shares his confidence in winning Nigeria's presidential election while discussing the country's electoral system. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

When asked whether he would consider governing a state, Davido was direct about his reservations.

Rather than expressing a lack of ambition, he pointed squarely at Nigeria's electoral process as the reason he has no interest in jumping into politics.

Why Davido won't run for office

In his own words, Davido made it clear that the country's system of result manipulation puts him off entirely.

He said he is not the type to accept being cheated and walk away quietly, warning that he would not stay silent if anyone tried to rig an election against him.

"Nigeria wey dem dey write result? I no get time for all those ones. Because I no be all those ones wey you go cheat me, I go go sleep for house. I will do something to you if you cheat me," he said.

The singer added that he intends to channel his energy into music for as long as the electoral process remains opaque, but left no doubt about his confidence in his own political appeal.

"Let me just focus on my music until there is transparency then I can go ahead and contest for elective positions. Nobody can beat me in any election, never! In a free and fair election, I can win presidential election in Nigeria," Davido declared.

Davido discusses Nigeria's elections and says electoral transparency will determine whether he pursues political office. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido speaks on Osun gubernatorial election

The singer also touched on the forthcoming Osun governorship election, signalling that he is watching developments in the state closely.

His family has long-standing ties to Osun state politics, with his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, serving as governor.

"I waiting to see what they will do in the upcoming Osun gubernatorial election. We are wailing," he said.

Davido's comments arrive at a time when debate around electoral integrity in Nigeria continues to draw widespread public attention, particularly among young Nigerians who have grown increasingly vocal about political accountability.

Watch Davido boast about his ability to win Nigeria's presidential seat in a free and fair election below:

Davido discloses his TikTok earnings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido revealed he made $1,700 after just 20 minutes on TikTok Live, surprising fans with the lucrative potential of the platform.

The Afrobeats star shared the news during a dinner with friends, where comedian Carter Efe suggested that a scheduled live session could earn up to $30,000.

The exchange underscored the massive financial opportunities available to artists of Davido’s stature, given his global fanbase and digital reach.

Source: Legit.ng