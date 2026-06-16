England have drafted Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah into their World Cup squad after Tino Livramento suffered an injury

Thomas Tuchel has turned to another player he previously coached at Stamford Bridge

A 2018 social media post from Chalobah predicting a future World Cup appearance has resurfaced online

England manager Thomas Tuchel has handed Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah a dramatic late call-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento was ruled out through injury.

The Three Lions begin their campaign against Croatia on Wednesday, but their preparations have suffered another setback following confirmation that Livramento will play no further part in the tournament.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Trevoh Chalobah during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest on May 4, 2026. Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

For Chalobah, who had initially missed out on the final squad, the unexpected opportunity represents the fulfilment of a dream he publicly spoke about years ago.

Livramento suffers fresh injury setback

The 23-year-old defender had only recently returned from a thigh problem that kept him out for the final five weeks of the club season.

However, according to the FA, another injury struck during England training on Sunday, leaving Tuchel with little time to find a replacement before the start of the competition.

Newcastle also confirmed the development in an official statement.

"Tino Livramento has withdrawn from England's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad.

"The 23-year-old picked up a minor calf injury in training with the Three Lions on Sunday afternoon. A subsequent scan and medical assessment on Monday unfortunately confirmed he could play no further part in England's tournament.

"He will continue his rehabilitation with the Magpies' medical team. Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah has been called up in Livramento's place."

FIFA regulations permit teams to replace injured outfield players up to 24 hours before their opening match, allowing England to make the late adjustment.

Tuchel turns to familiar face

According to the FA, Chalobah becomes the second Chelsea player in Tuchel's squad after Reece James, with both defenders having worked under the German coach during his successful spell at Stamford Bridge.

The pair famously won the UEFA Champions League together in 2021, and Tuchel appears to have placed his faith in players whose qualities he knows well.

Although Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill were overlooked when the squad was initially announced, Chalobah's consistent displays for Chelsea last season have earned him a route back into the national team.

The 26-year-old has not played for England since featuring against Senegal in June 2025, but he remained on the bench for several World Cup qualifiers under Tuchel.

Trevoh Chalobah and Declan Rice of England lines up for the national anthem ahead friendly match against Senegal. Photo by Molly Darlington

Source: Getty Images

According to journalist David Ornstein, Chalobah travelled to the United States after receiving the call-up and will not feature against Croatia, but will be available for subsequent group matches against Ghana and Panama.

His inclusion underlines a recurring theme in England's squad selection, with Tuchel preferring players he trusts and understands.

Old tweet resurfaces after dream comes true

Following news of the call-up, supporters on social media rediscovered a post Chalobah made during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Back then, the Chelsea defender shared an image of the famous trophy alongside a short message that read:

"One day 🙏🏿 #Believe."

Eight years later, that dream has finally become reality.

The emotional post quickly went viral on X, with fans praising the defender's perseverance after several years of uncertainty over his future at club and international level.

Big opportunity for Chalobah

The late call-up could prove to be one of the defining moments of Chalobah's career.

One minute, the defender was preparing for a normal summer break. Next, he was boarding a plane to the United States to join England's World Cup chase.

His steady performances throughout the club season may not have generated widespread headlines, but they appear to have convinced Tuchel that he could provide valuable cover at the tournament.

For England, it is another blow before a ball has been kicked; however, it is the opportunity of a lifetime for Chalobah.

England World Cup camp hit by theft

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that England's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup suffered an unexpected setback after equipment destined for the team's training base in Kansas City was stolen.

Several items reportedly disappeared while being moved from the Three Lions' pre-tournament camp in Florida to their base in the United States.

Source: Legit.ng