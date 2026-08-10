Germany's Federal Government has outlined exactly what applicants should expect when sitting the official naturalisation test

The test consists of 33 questions, including three that are specific to the German state where the applicant lives

Applicants can practise for free on the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees website before sitting the real exam

Germany's Federal Ministry of the Interior has shared details of what prospective citizens should prepare for when they sit the country's official naturalisation test.

This offers a clearer picture of the process for the many Nigerians and other Africans eyeing German citizenship.

Germany announces free trail for foreigners taking citizenship test. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What German naturalisation test involves

The citizenship test is designed to assess whether an applicant has a working knowledge of Germany's legal system, society, and everyday living conditions.

It comprises 33 multiple-choice questions, each with four possible answers to choose from. Three of those questions are specific to the German federal state in which the applicant currently lives, meaning the test is partly tailored to where a person has settled.

To pass, applicants must answer at least 17 of the 33 questions correctly. The bar may sound manageable, and the numbers back that up: more than 90 per cent of people who have taken the test in recent years have passed it.

In addition, there are some foreigners exempted from taking the test.

Free practise before real test

One detail that prospective applicants should be aware of is the availability of a free online practice resource. The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees runs an online test centre where anyone can attempt a sample version of the naturalisation test at no cost.

The platform provides access to the full catalogue of questions and, once a practice session is completed, shows which answers were correct alongside brief explanations.

There is also an interactive format available, where the correct answer is revealed immediately after each individual question is answered, allowing users to learn as they go.

The Federal Government's guidance includes a caution for those searching online for preparation materials. Private websites offering study help for the naturalisation test often charge fees for services that are otherwise available free of charge through official channels. Applicants are advised to read the terms and conditions carefully before signing up to any third-party platform.

For Nigerians and other Africans navigating Germany's citizenship process, this official test structure represents one of the clearest and most concrete steps on the path to naturalisation.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng