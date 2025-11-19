Super Eagles legend John Mikel Obi has berated the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation after the country failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

John Mikel Obi has expressed his displeasure over the inability of the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup taking place in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

DR Congo beat Nigeria 4-3 via penalty shootout in the 2026 World Cup play-off final played at the Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium on Sunday night, November 18, per BBC.

Mikel Obi tears NFF apart

2013 AFCON winner John Mikel Obi has blamed the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the inability of the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

In a viral post on X, the former Stoke City captain explained that the NFF has deprived Nigerians of the opportunity to watch the country at the biggest football stage via their mismanagement and corruption. He via The Obi One Podcast:

"For the past eight years, this NFF have deprived the common Nigerian the chance to watch our team, our country, in the World Cup on the biggest stage. They have deprived us that (World Cup) by mismanagement, corruption; they have whichever way you look at it.

"Now it's another four years, we say let's give them another chance-no because you know what, it's still gonna be the same result which is failure because they don't know how to do it; they have no idea.

"What they are interested in is what comes in put in their pockets; that is what they are interested in and that has to stop.

"Football has to be the main thing because this is what we cherish; this is what we have talent, and potential."

The UEFA Champions League winner said Nigerians unite whenever the Super Eagles are playing, irrespective of their religion or tribe.

He said the masses shun the economic situation and suffering to watch Nigeria. Mikel Obi said:

"Enough is enough, stop and take a break; just do the right thing. Football is the one thing; it is the one thing that holds people together, that brings people together.

"Whether you are a Muslim or a Christian, major tribes in Nigeria (Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo); the one thing that brings us together is football. Football is the one thing we all look forward to, support/enjoy together and gives us joy.

"It doesn't matter what is going on in the country, the economic situation and suffering of the people. All that goes out of the window when there is football, especially the World Cup; we all support Nigeria."

