Nigeria's path to the WAFCON 2026 knockout stage depends on results involving other group stage teams on the final matchday

The Super Falcons suffered a shock 3-2 opening defeat to debutants Malawi before recovering with a narrow 1-0 win over Zambia

Complex tiebreaker scenarios could eliminate Nigeria even if they beat the Cleopatras of Egypt in their final group game

Nigeria's Super Falcons head into the final matchday of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations Group stage with their qualification still uncertain, and the outcome will depend on more than just what happens on their own pitch.

After a shocking 3-2 defeat to WAFCON debutants Malawi, the Super Falcons regrouped to claim a 1-0 win over Zambia in their second group fixture. That result keeps Nigeria in contention, but the mathematics of qualification are far from simple.

Super Falcons set for decisive WAFCON 2026 final group game against Egypt. Photo from @echeginii.

Source: Twitter

Going into the final round of matches, Malawi sit top of the group on six points. Nigeria and Zambia are both on three points, with Egypt yet to register a point.

What the Super Falcons need to progress

Nigeria will face Egypt in their final group game, and Zambia will face Malawi, with both matches in the group played simultaneously. Beating Egypt is the non-negotiable first step for the 10-time African champions.

Beyond that, the Super Falcons will be watching the other game between Malawi and Zambia closely. If Malawi win or draws against Zambia, a Nigeria victory over Egypt is enough to secure their passage to the knockout round.

The situation becomes far more complicated if Zambia beats Malawi. In that case, all three teams would finish on six points, and CAF's WAFCON 2026 tiebreakers would determine who advances and who goes home.

The worst outcome for Nigeria is a high-scoring Zambia win over Malawi. If Zambia win by a one-goal margin in a match that produces four goals or more, such as a 4-3 scoreline, the tiebreaker shifts to total goals scored among the tied teams. Nigeria, who have scored three goals across their two games against Malawi and Zambia, would likely finish third and be eliminated.

If Zambia beat Malawi 3-2 specifically, Nigeria would need to defeat Egypt by at least three goals to stay in contention, and by six goals to top the group.

The clearest and safest route for Nigeria remains a win against Egypt combined with a Malawi win or draw in the other game, a result that would end the permutations and send the Super Falcons through without any reliance on goal tallies.

2 Nigerian players to miss Egypt clash

Legit.ng previously reported that two Super Falcons players will miss the final group game of WAFCON 2026 against Egypt due to suspension.

Tosin Demehin, who was sent off against Zambia, and Jennifer Echegini, who received her second yellow card of the tournament, will not feature.

Source: Legit.ng