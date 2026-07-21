Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang met Igbo leaders from the state's 17 local government areas at Government House in Jos

Mutfwang said Plateau people were 'deceived' into participating in the Nigerian Civil War and called for renewed unity between both groups

Igbo community leaders announced a major political move in response to the governor's address at the interactive session

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has formally apologised to the Igbo community over the state's involvement in the Nigerian Civil War, telling leaders gathered in Jos that Plateau people were manipulated into taking part in the conflict.

The governor described the Igbo community as an essential part of Plateau's development, crediting them with significant contributions to the state's economy since the war ended.

Igbo leaders rally behind Mutfwang for 2027 after powerful apology on civil war. Photo credit: Caleb Mutfwang

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, Mutfwang made the remarks during an interactive session with Igbo leaders drawn from all 17 local government areas of Plateau State, held at the Government House in Little Rayfield, Jos, on Monday.

He also noted that Plateau had been among the most welcoming states for Igbo residents and recalled that compensation had been extended to cover some losses suffered during the conflict.

"I apologise to the Igbos so that we can put the past behind us and continue to foster unity. We have become one family because our people were deceived into going to war, and we regret it. We must close that chapter and move forward."

Mutfwang calls for economic partnership

According to The Guardian, beyond the apology, the governor urged Igbo business owners in Plateau to invest in local talent by hiring and training young indigenes, framing it as a shared responsibility for the state's economic future.

"Nigeria is a great country, and no ethnic group has demonstrated the entrepreneurial spirit more than the Igbo. I encourage you to replicate that same spirit in Plateau. I also appeal to Igbo business owners to employ and train young Plateau indigenes."

Governor Mutfwang also asked Igbo entrepreneurs to act as mentors and to help create a business environment where residents across all ethnic backgrounds can thrive.

Igbo leaders back Mutfwang for 2027

The interactive session produced an unexpected political outcome. Community leaders formally endorsed the governor for re-election ahead of the 2027 governorship contest, citing what they called his inclusive governance and commitment to peaceful coexistence.

The President-General of the Igbo Community in Plateau State, Chief Chidi Onah, announced the endorsement, describing Mutfwang as a leader of proven integrity.

"We hereby endorse Governor Caleb Mutfwang as the consensus candidate of the Igbo community for the 2027 governorship election. This endorsement is based on his competence, integrity, proven leadership and commitment to equity."

Onah added that the governor's support during the passing of the community's traditional ruler and his continued engagement with different ethnic groups had strengthened trust between his administration and the Igbo residents of the state.

Governor Mutfwang apologises to Igbos, seeks unity and partnership in Plateau State. Photo credit: Caleb Mutfwang

Source: Twitter

Biafra: Obasanjo mentions what played significant role

Recall that former President Olusegun Obasanjo spoke about the role of disinformation during the Nigerian Civil War between 1967 to 1970.

Obasanjo said disinformation played a significant role in the war, also known as the Biafran War.

According to Obasanjo, disinformation was used to exacerbate tensions and influence public opinion during the Biafran War.

Biafran memorials: Army faults MASSOB’s order to churches

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the military condemned MASSOB's directive for civil war memorial services as illegal and provocative.

Nigerian Army reassures citizens of safety and urges continued peaceful activities amidst tensions.

Authorities warn against involvement in gatherings deemed disruptive to public peace and unity.

Source: Legit.ng