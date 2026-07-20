Burna Boy and Shakira headlined the 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show as Spain faced Argentina

Reports emerged about what artists performing at the World Cup final halftime show are paid for their appearance

FIFA has published official details about the 2026 World Cup final halftime show lineup and performers

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy and Colombian pop icon Shakira took centre stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show on Sunday, July 20, 2026, performing before a global audience as Spain and Argentina battled for football's biggest prize.

The two artists were confirmed by FIFA as the headline acts for the showpiece event, which took place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Shakira and Burna Boy perform during the Topps Final Halftime Show at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium. Photo by Lars Baron

Source: Getty Images

What artists earn for the World Cup halftime show

According to a report by Marca, performers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show were not paid a performance fee by FIFA.

Instead, the global governing body covers all production costs, staging, and logistics associated with the show, while the artists perform without a direct financial payment from FIFA.

This arrangement mirrors the model used by the NFL's Super Bowl halftime show, where artists also perform without a direct fee but benefit enormously from the global exposure the platform provides, per FIFA.

The World Cup final draws hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide, making it one of the most-watched sporting events on the planet and a significant platform for any artist's global profile.

For Burna Boy, the performance marks one of the most high-profile stages of his career, cementing his place among the world's biggest musical acts.

The Port Harcourt-born Afrobeats star has spent years building a crossover appeal that spans Africa, Europe, and the Americas, and a World Cup final halftime show appearance adds to a list of major international milestones.

Shakira, who famously performed at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa with her song Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), returned to the World Cup stage 16 years later, completing what many fans described as a full-circle moment for the Latin music legend.

Messi writes open letter to Argentina

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Messi's heartfelt letter to his Argentina teammates and the nation ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain.

In a poignant message, Messi reflected on the significance of their journey together, conveying a deep sense of gratitude and unity that resonates far beyond the potential glory of winning another title.

Source: Legit.ng