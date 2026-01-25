Victor Osimhen gifted his undershirt to a Galatasaray fan after already giving away his match jersey

The Nigerian forward scored his 50th goal for Galatasaray, becoming the fastest player in the club history to reach the mark

Osimhen reached the milestone in just 59 games, beating previous club records

Victor Osimhen left Galatasaray supporters buzzing after their 3-1 win over Fatih Karagümrük, not just for his goal but for an unexpected act of generosity.

After already handing out his match jersey, the Nigerian striker agreed to an unusual fan request and gave away his undershirt, walking off bare-chested as the crowd roared in approval.

Victor Osimhen scored his seventh league goal for Galatasaray in the 3-0 victory against Fatih Karagümrük.

Osimhen was back on the scoresheet in style, firing home a powerful strike in the 55th minute to put Galatasaray 3-0 ahead.

Although Fatih Karagümrük pulled one goal back, Okan Buruk’s side secured a 3-1 victory and temporarily opened a four-point gap at the top of the table.

The goal carried extra weight as it was Osimhen’s 50th for Galatasaray, making him the fastest player in the club’s history to hit the milestone.

The Nigerian striker reached the mark in just 59 appearances, surpassing Mauro Icardi, who needed 69 games, and Bafétimbi Gomis, who achieved it in 74.

After the final whistle, Osimhen joined fans near the dugout, posing for photos and soaking in the celebrations.

The 27-year-old forward handed one supporter his match-worn jersey. Moments later, another fan asked for the plain undershirt he was wearing underneath.

According to YeniSefak, Osimhen paused, smiled, and handed it over as well. A third fan tried their luck by asking for his shorts, but that request was met with laughter before the striker headed down the tunnel.

How Osimhen emerged as Galatasaray’s hero

Osimhen’s popularity in Istanbul has grown steadily since his arrival.

Tens of thousands of supporters turned out when the Nigerian forward joined permanently after a successful loan spell from Napoli.

Victor Osimhen became the fastest player to reach 50 goals for Galatasaray.

Last season, Osimhen powered Galatasaray to the Super Lig title, scoring 37 goals in 41 games and quickly becoming the face of the team’s attack.

This season, he has continued where he left off. His strike against Fatih Karagümrük took him to 13 goals in the current campaign and confirmed his status as the club’s main weapon in front of goal.

His connection with supporters now extends beyond goals. Moments like the undershirt giveaway have only deepened the sense that Osimhen sees the fans as part of his journey, not just spectators.

From Champions League to history books

Osimhen had been held scoreless in Galatasaray’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League earlier in the week, but he did not wait long to make amends.

The Fatih Karagümrük match gave him the chance to reach 50 goals, and he took it.

According to Transfermarkt’s records of Galatasaray players since 2000, no one has reached the half-century mark faster than the Nigerian forward.

Osimhen’s efficiency in front of goal now places him ahead of club legends and current captain Icardi in the history charts.

Osimhen turns agent for Galatasaray

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen disclosed that he spoke to Ademola Lookman and Raphael Onyedika in the Super Eagles camp during their time together at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The striker claimed that he spoke to both players about Galatasaray, its fans, in a bid to lure them to Istanbul, but left the final decision to them.

