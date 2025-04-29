Nigeria will begin its 2025 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations campaign on May 1 against Tunisia in Cairo

The Flying Eagles are aiming for a record eighth title, having won the U-20 AFCON tournament seven times previously

Key players to watch out for in the Nigeria squad include Kparobo Arierhi, Daniel Bameyi, and goalkeeper Nathaniel Nwosu

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles are set to begin their quest for an eighth title at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations (AFCON), which kicked off on Sunday in Egypt.

With an unmatched record of seven championships, the Aliyu Zubairu-led side is aiming to extend its dominance on the continental stage.

Drawn in Group B, Nigeria will kick off their 2025 U-20 AFCON campaign on Thursday, May 1, 2025, against Tunisia at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo by 4pm Nigerian time, CAF Online reports.

The Flying Eagles will then face Morocco on Sunday, May 4 at 7pm, before concluding their group stage with a clash against Kenya on Wednesday, May 7 at 4pm.

This marks Nigeria’s 14th appearance at the U-20 AFCON, and expectations are high for a team that has consistently produced top Super Eagles talents such as John Obi Mikel, Joseph Yobo, and Taye Taiwo.

Nigeria’s glorious AFCON U-20 legacy

The Flying Eagles are the most successful nation in the history of the tournament, boasting seven titles (1983, 1985, 1987, 1989, 2005, 2011, and 2015), and they have also finished as runners-up on two occasions, as seen on Soccernet.

Coming into Egypt 2025 as WAFU Zone B champions, after defeating neighbours and rivals Ghana in a heated final, Nigeria is focused on securing a record-breaking eighth title.

Crucially, Aliyu Zubairu’s side must reach the semi-finals to book a ticket to the FIFA U-20 World Cup, making every group stage point crucial in what is arguably the most competitive group.

Group B: Clash of champions

Group B is anything but straightforward, as it includes fellow former champions Morocco, perennial contenders Tunisia, and unpredictable Kenya.

The competition promises high drama, but Nigeria’s strong squad and experience offer a clear edge.

Key players to watch

Kparobo Arierhi; A dynamic forward who netted twice in the WAFU final and was the top scorer in the TCC League with 22 goals in 15 matches.

Daniel Bameyi: The commanding captain who brings leadership and defensive strength, with experience at both U-23 and senior national levels.

Nathaniel Nwosu: The 6.2 ft goalkeeper is known for his reflexes and poise, proving reliable for Nigeria in youth tournaments.

The U-20 AFCON is set to take place from April 27 to May 18 in Egypt, with 13 teams participating.

Taye Taiwo optimistic of Flying Eagles' chances

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Nigeria international Taye Taiwo has advised the Flying Eagles players not to play to the gallery at the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Taiwo has shared his advice on how the Flying Eagles can succeed at the upcoming CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 40-year-old urged the players to view themselves as a team rather than individuals, emphasising the importance of always listening to their coach.

