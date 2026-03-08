Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has sent a strong message to Arsenal in the Premier League

The Gunners are currently topping the league following Manchester City's 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest

The former French international believes the Gunners can win the title following their performance in the last three years

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra insists that Arsenal could still lose the Premier League title despite their position on the log.

The Gunners were handed an advantage after Manchester City dropped two valuable points at the Etihad Stadium against Nottingham Forest.

The Citizens took the lead on two occasions but were held down as Forest fought back to secure a 2-2 draw, with Arsenal leading the table with seven points.

Meanwhile, the North London club secured a vital away win against Brighton and Hove Albion, with Bukayo Saka scoring the only goal with his strike in the early minutes of the encounter.

Coach Mikel Arteta's side has finished second in the league for three consecutive seasons, with previous title challenges slipping away late in the campaign.

Their near miss in the 2023/24 season was particularly painful, as Arsenal lost out on the final day after pushing City all the way.

Evra reacts to Arsenal's EPL title chances

Former France international Patrice Evra believes Manchester City's 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest has boosted their chances of winning the title.

According to UK Metro, Manchester United legend explained that most of his comments about the Gunners are purely banter and not hate.

The UEFA Champions League winner insisted that he wants the North London club to lift the title after years of consistency.

The former France international now insists he wants the Gunners to end their long wait for a title, but still has his doubts they will get over the line. He said via Stake:

"People like the joke I made about calling them Netflix, we always have to wait for next season. Come on Arsenal, you can do it this year, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they bottle it again.

"Their fans think I hate Arsenal but I just love banter. When I was playing, Arsenal was always an easy team to play against, but times have changed.

"Manchester City’s draw against Nottingham Forest is a big boost, and even if Brighton had lots of chances, Arsenal won."

Legit.ng has compiled fans' reactions to Evra's comments. Read them below:

@ArsenalRadar said:

"Don't worry, you'll join our parade also. You're forgiven.😤"

@Rich_Bills4 wrote:

"We are the Arsenal and we've seen worse than this. Nine of it made us weak.

We built from nothing and now see where we are and they just can't stop talking about us even when we were at our lowest point."

@LordMufeey added:

"So it's a deliberate banter. It's football banter anyways. You are forgiven."

Arsenal fans demand title handover

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 at the American Express Stadium on Wednesday, March 4, to remain top of the Premier League table.

A lone goal from England international Bukayo Saka secured all three points for the Gunners away from home.

