Real Madrid have confirmed the appointment of Xabi Alonso as their new head coach, replacing Carlo Ancelotti in a landmark managerial change at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alonso's announcement follows his emotional farewell to Bayer Leverkusen, where he led the German side to their first-ever Bundesliga title in an unbeaten campaign, also securing a domestic double.

Xabi Alonso speaks to the press for the last time as Bayer Leverkusen manager after agreeing to a 3-year deal to join Real Madrid.

The 43-year-old manager’s final match at home ended in a 4-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund, but the Spaniard leaves with his reputation elevated as one of Europe’s brightest young managers.

According to Football Transfers, the Spanish manager has signed a three-year deal that will keep him at the La Liga club until 2028, marking a sensational return to Madrid 11 years after his departure as a player.

Real Madrid say goodbye to a legend

Carlo Ancelotti’s departure, though expected, signals the end of an era at Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite guiding Real Madrid to 15 major trophies, including three UEFA Champions League titles, his recent performances fell short of expectations.

Carlo Ancelotti won 15 major trophies as Real Madrid manager, but the veteran Italian coach will leave the club at the end of the season.

The final blow came in a dramatic 4-3 El Clasico defeat to rivals Barcelona, where Real Madrid surrendered a two-goal lead at home.

The loss effectively ended Los Blancos’ title hopes this season, accelerating the managerial change.

According to Madrid Universal, the Italian is set to leave at the end of the current La Liga campaign, with the club planning a grand send-off to honour his legacy.

Ancelotti’s influence on Madrid’s golden years is undeniable, but the Spanish club is now preparing for a fresh chapter under Alonso.

A wew era eegins at the Bernabeu

Alonso’s appointment has been met with widespread excitement from Real Madrid fans and pundits alike.

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on social media, stating:

“Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid, here we go! Story confirmed and deal sealed for Xabi as new manager until 2028.

"Staff sorted, contract in place and three year deal for Alonso with Real planning for him to start at FIFA Club World Cup.

"Ancelotti farewell soon, then Xabi era."

Alonso is expected to begin his new role immediately after the conclusion of Leverkusen’s season, with the same coaching staff from Germany joining him.

Alonso’s impact on Real Madrid could be immediate as reports suggest the club is preparing to unveil three major signings alongside him, including Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and two defensive reinforcements.

The Spanish giants are looking to rebuild under Alonso after a disappointing season, which will see the Spanish club end the campaign trophyless.

Ancelotti takes jab at Barcelona

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that the clash against Barcelona will be the final El Clasico of the season.

the Italian coach took a jibe at rivals Barcelona after he noted that the Catalans will not feature in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

Real Madrid and Barcelona fans have clashed over Carlo Ancelotti’s comments about Barcelona missing the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

