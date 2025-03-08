Lazio Sporting Director Angelo Fabiani held talks with Nigerian forward Rafiu Durosinmi’s representatives

The 22-year-old Nigerian striker has scored five goals in nine appearances this season

Lazio values the Durosinmi at around €10 million and sees him as a backup for Castellanos

Lazio Sporting Director Angelo Fabiani has reportedly met with the representatives of Viktoria Plzen’s in-form Nigerian striker, Rafiu Durosinmi, to discuss a potential summer transfer.

The 22-year-old forward has impressed in the Czech Republic, catching the eye of the Serie A club, which is looking to bolster its attacking options.

Fabiani’s meeting with Durosinmi’s representatives signals Lazio’s renewed interest in the Lagos-born striker, whom they had scouted last summer.

The Italian club has been monitoring his development, and his recent performances have reignited their pursuit, especially after he scored against them in the Europa League this season.

Despite not being a regular starter at Plzen, Durosinmi has delivered five goals in just nine appearances this season as his ability to make an impact has further increased his value.

Reports from Il Corriere dello Sport suggest that Lazio values Durosinmi at around €10 million, a figure that could rise if he continues his strong form.

The Serie A club is eager to strengthen its attacking depth and sees Durosinmi as a potential long-term asset.

A solution for Lazio’s attacking woes?

Lazio has struggled to find a reliable backup for their injured striker, Taty Castellanos.

Manager Marco Baroni has experimented with different options, but neither Tijjani Noslin nor Loum Tchaouna has been able to fill the void.

With Boulaye Dia playing in an attacking-midfielder role, Lazio is in desperate need of a powerful center-forward to lead the line when required.

According to Tutto Mercato, Durosinmi’s profile fits the bill. Standing tall, he combines physicality with agility, making him a versatile option in the final third.

His dribbling skills and ability to hold up play would complement Lazio’s attacking structure. If a deal materialises, he could be a valuable understudy to Castellanos while offering a different dynamic to Lazio’s frontline.

What’s next for Durosinmi and Lazio?

While Lazio has taken the first steps by meeting with Durosinmi’s agents, negotiations are still in the early stages.

Viktoria Plzen is unlikely to let their rising star leave easily, especially given his growing reputation in European competitions.

However, Lazio’s renewed interest could pave the way for further discussions, and a formal offer may be in the pipeline.

With the summer transfer window approaching, all eyes will be on whether Durosinmi makes the jump to Serie A, joining a Lazio side eager to strengthen its squad for future challenges.

