Turkish club Trabzonspor has made the decision to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana permanently

Onana left Manchester United on a season-long loan in the summer after a turbulent spell at Old Trafford and joined Trabzonspor

The Cameroonian goalkeeper has impressed in his first four games and has looked like a different player than he was in England

Turkish giants Trabzonspor have decided to sign Andre Onana permanently after the Manchester United goalkeeper impressed in his early days at the club.

Onana joined Trabzonspor on a season-long loan from Manchester United after two turbulent seasons at Old Trafford following his lucrative move from Inter Milan.

Andre Onana during his final match for Manchester United against Grimsby Town. Photo by George Wood.

Source: Getty Images

The Cameroonian was far from the goalkeeper who won the UEFA Champions League’s best shot stopper in the 2022/23 season with Inter Milan.

He lost his starting berth to Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir at the start of the season, and despite wanting to fight for his place, Ruben Amorim clearly communicated that he is not in his plans.

The arrival of Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens was the final signal for Onana that his time at Manchester United was up, and he needed to leave.

He has started impressively in Turkey, delivering brilliant performances, including providing an assist for Paul Onuachu in the 1-1 draw against Gaziantep.

Trabzonspor to sign Onana permanently

According to Sun Sport, Trabzonspor have decided to pursue a permanent move to sign Andre Onana after impressing in his first four matches.

The Turkish club will need to convince Manchester United to sell, as his loan deal does not have an option or an obligation to sign him permanently.

However, Manchester United are believed to be open to the goalkeeper’s permanent departure, but it is unknown at what fee, as they would want a significant part of the £47.2 million they paid for him.

Victor Osimhen is the current Turkish transfer record fee after joining Galatasaray for €75 million in the summer, with his teammate Wilfred Singo the next for €30.8 million.

Trabzonspor’s transfer record fee currently stands at a meagre €6.9 million, which they paid to sign striker Majeed Waris in 2014, lower than what they pay Onana as salary.

It is believed that personal terms would not be a problem, as he received a pay rise when he joined the Turkish outfit in September, as noted by Capology.

Andre Onana after Trabzonspor's 4-3 win over Fatih Karagumruk in the Turkish Super League. Photo by Gerrit van Keulen/Soccrates.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United imposed a 25% salary reduction on their players for failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, a deduction that Trabzonspor did not factor into their salary negotiations.

Onana has not decided on his next move, with his heart still in Manchester after buying a new mansion in the summer, and has his family stayed back in England.

