Andre Onana could leave Manchester United this summer as the goalkeeper is on the radar of Saudi club Neom SC

United are also willing to let go of the goalkeeper who has made nine errors leading to goals in all competitions

Onana was not included in the matchday squad for United’s final 2024-25 Premier League game against Aston Villa

Manchester United are willing to part ways with goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has drawn interest from Saudi Pro League club Neom SC this summer.

Onana, who joined the Red Devils from Inter Milan for £43.8 million in July 2023, has struggled to cement his place at Old Trafford.

He has so far committed a staggering nine errors leading to goals across all competitions since he arrived in England.

Andre Onana of Manchester United arrives ahead of the UEFA Europa League Final 2025 against Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Juanma.

Source: Getty Images

Signed to replace David de Gea, Onana was benched by manager Ruben Amorim for a Premier League match against Newcastle in April after mistakes in a Europa League quarter-final against Lyon.

He was also not named in the matchday squad for United’s final 2024-25 Premier League game against Aston Villa, fueling speculation about his future.

Despite his reported desire to stay and fight for his spot, a report by The Mirror has it that the Cameroonian international is in advanced talks with newly-promoted Neom SC.

Although he still has three years left on his contract, United’s valuation of the Cameroon international remains unclear.

If he moves to Neom SC, he would follow other high-profile African stars like Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez to the Saudi Pro League.

Earlier reports via Sports Mole have it that Manchester United are eyeing Torino’s Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, a former United youth player, as a potential replacement.

The 28-year-old Serbian has impressed at Torino, keeping 10 clean sheets in 37 Serie A matches last season.

United have also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is nearing the final year of his contract.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim shed light on the decision after the match, clarifying that Onana’s omission was a deliberate move to provide Bayindir with valuable first-team experience.

"Onana was just for Altay to have this experience. Sometimes the goalkeepers nowadays need space to play also, to feel important. Goalkeepers need to play, especially when you have competition."

André Onana of Manchester United is seen during the UEFA Europa League Final 2025. Photo by Ian MacNicol.

Source: Getty Images

Amorim speaks on Onana's situation

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim shed light on the decision after the match, clarifying that Onana’s omission was a deliberate move to provide Bayindir with valuable first-team experience.

"Onana was just for Altay to have this experience. Sometimes the goalkeepers nowadays need space to play also, to feel important. Goalkeepers need to play, especially when you have competition."

Mass exodus looms at Old Trafford

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United have reportedly put every player in the team up for sale as they plan a massive overhaul of the squad after their worst season in recent history.

The Red Devils dreamt of finishing their season on a high note with the UEFA Europa League final, but lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur at San Mames in Bilbao.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng