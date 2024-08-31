Victor Osimhen: Reasons Striker’s Proposed Move to Chelsea Collapsed
- Chelsea have been locked in negotiations with Napoli for the signing of Victor Osimhen
- The deal dragged on until the summer transfer deadline day, but there's still no breakthrough
- Multiple reports have suggested that the Nigerian will stay at Napoli at least until January
Victor Osimhen is set to stay at Napoli after failing to reach an agreement on personal terms with Chelsea after lengthy negotiations dragged on until the deadline day.
The striker had two offers on the table at the start of the deadline day, including a lucrative deal from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, which had an agreement with Napoli.
According to Gianluca DiMarzio, the Saudis offered Osimhen a deal worth €30-40 million per season on a four-year contract but walked out of the agreement because Napoli asked for more money.
The Jeddah-based club quickly moved to the next target: English striker Ivan Toney, with whom they agreed on personal terms and will pay Brentford £36 million.
Osimhen to stay at Napoli
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Victor Osimhen to Chelsea deal is off, and the striker will stay at Napoli unless an offer comes in from Saudi Arabia, whose window is open until September 2.
His relationship with Napoli broke down during the negotiation, and he is set to be banished from the squad until January if he stays at the club.
Why Osimhen to Chelsea failed
According to Football Italia, the deal collapsed after both parties could not reach an agreement on personal terms, with the Blues unable to propose a satisfactory offer.
According to Football Italia, the Premier League club offered a basic salary of €4mil and €4mil in bonuses. Half of the bonuses will be for Champions League qualification, while the other half is a goal bonus.
This was below his current pay at the Italian club, making the Super Eagles star throw the deal away with minutes left before the window closed.
Al-Ahli dealt Chelsea double blow
Legit.ng reported that Al-Ahli dealt Chelsea a double blow after reports emerged that they have agreed a deal to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney for £36 million.
The news came after they reached an agreement with Napoli for Osimhen, putting themselves in control of two players wanted by Chelsea. They signed Toney while Osimhen stayed at Napoli.
