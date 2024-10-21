Victor Osimhen's immediate future continues to generate discussions as the winter transfer window approaches

The Napoli forward continues to attract interest from several clubs within and outside Europe's footballing community

A former Premier League icon has urged West London outfit Chelsea to sign the marquee Nigerian forward

Victor Osimhen's immediate future is sparking considerable debate as the winter transfer window approaches.

The Nigerian forward, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has attracted significant transfer interest due to his impressive performances.

After a summer filled with unsuccessful transfer attempts away from Napoli, Osimhen opted to join the Istanbul club.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super Lig match between Onvo Antalyaspor and Galatasaray at Corendon Airlines Park Stadium in Antalya. Image: Orhan Cicek.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea, among several other clubs, is reportedly eager to secure Osimhen's services. Their interest has been further emphasised by former attacker, Florent Malouda, who has urged the London club to pursue Osimhen at any cost.

Malouda urges Chelsea to sign Osimhen

Speaking in an interview captured by IC Football News, the 44-year-old, who represented Chelsea between 2007 and 2013, detailed his former side's need to sign the Nigerian forward to become immediate title contenders.

Malouda compared Osimhen's qualities to those of Ivorian legend Didier Drogba, stating,

"Victor Osimhen would be a fantastic addition. Didier Drogba had many positive things to say about him. While Osimhen would need to carve out his own legacy, his arrival would undoubtedly bring excitement and high expectations. Signing Osimhen would send a strong message to other top teams in the Premier League. If Chelsea secures his signature, I believe his quality would firmly place Chelsea in the title race.

If Chelsea can maintain close closeness to the top of the table, adding Osimhen to the squad in January would create an exciting second half of the season for both the fans and the club.”

So far, Chelsea has yet to submit an official bid for Osimhen, but a January offer seems likely, particularly as Maresca's side could greatly benefit from a powerful and dynamic centre forward.

According to data from Fotmob, Osimhen has been involved in six goals in five appearances since joining Galatasaray.

Buruk’s plans for Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray head coach, Okan Buruk, made plans for Osimhen ahead of the loan striker’s injury return after the international break.

The manager stuck to his plans, starting the striker as a substitute. The Nigerian came off the bench and scored twice, the first of which was ruled out for offside.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng