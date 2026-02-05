The football community has been thrown into mourning following the death of a rising star in South America

The player was reportedly killed by a stray bullet while attending an anniversary celebration on Wednesday, February 4

The young footballer has now joined the growing list of players who have tragically lost their lives in the past two months

The Brazilian Football Federation are currently mourning the death of Joao Victor da Silva Santos, who passed away after being struck by a stray bullet.

The former Cruzeiro youth player was battling for his life in a hospital located in Macelo, Alagoas and died after spending 21 days in a coma.

Source: Getty Images

Brazilian football player dies from shooting

The unfortunate incident occurred on January 11, during a celebration marking the anniversary of Palma Alagoana, a local side owned by his relative.

According to Sun Sport, the gathering turned into a battleground when a gunshot hit Da Silva, and he was critically wounded in the process.

The 22-year-old was rushed to Alagoas State General Hospital and got admitted to intensive care, but could not recover despite efforts from the doctors.

Football clubs in Brazil have paid their last respects to the family of late Silva Santos.

Athletic Club described the death of the young football player as a loss to the community. The club wrote:

"The Athletic Club deeply regrets the passing of João Victor da Silva Santos, known as Vitão, former under-20 athlete of the club, at the age of 22.

"At this moment of sorrow, we stand in solidarity with his family, friends, and teammates, wishing strength and comfort to all."

Meanwhile, Parmaal FC said:

"With great sorrow, the Parma family stands in solidarity at this moment of deep sorrow for the loss of athlete Vitão.

"His story, his dedication and his smile will be forever etched in the memory of all who had the privilege of walking with him."

Legit.ng compiled the reaction of well-wishers following the death of Silva Santos. Read them below:

rafaelasantospc said:

"Kid with a giant heart! May God comfort the hearts of all family and friends 🖤 ✨."

Source: Getty Images

kleberbismarck wrote:

"Very sad news, Rest in peace my brother Vitao, you were real, mlk with a huge heart, May God comfort the hearts of all the family! Our Forever Pit 🖤😭."

rewanderlei added:

"My God, what sad news, I've known him since he was a child, go with God John Vitor rest in peace, because Lord, my comadre I'm so sorry for your loss may God comfort your heart at this difficult moment, I'm speechless to express what I'm feeling."

Meanwhile, Joao Victor da Silva Santos was part of the Cruzeiro youth program between 2019 and 2021 as a midfielder.

According to Rede98, the 22-year-old shared the same dressing room with goalkeeper Otavio Coasta and Vitor Roque, who now plays for the Brazilian national team. During his spell, he scored one goal in 33 appearances for Cruzeiro.

