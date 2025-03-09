Super Eagles defender Ola Aina denied making any disrespectful comments about Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku

Aina’s defensive performance against Doku helped Nottingham Forest secure a positive result against Manchester City

Aina maintained his humour and emphasised team spirit, which he credits as a key factor in Nottingham Forest’s strong season

Ola Aina has addressed a viral screenshot circulating on social media, which allegedly showed him making a dismissive comment about Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku.

The Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest defender took to his official platform to debunk the image, making it clear that he never made such a statement and holds great respect for his fellow professionals.

Ola Aina has debunked a viral image on social media showing him disrespecting Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

The controversy started when a supposed exchange between Aina and a fan went viral.

The fan claimed, “Man ain't ready for Doku on Saturday,” with an alleged response from Aina stating, “I’m under 30 G.”

This phrase refers to a popular online joke suggesting that younger defenders are more capable of handling Doku’s explosive speed and skill. However, Aina quickly clarified that the image was fake and misrepresented him.

Aina’s performance against Doku

Despite the social media drama, Aina delivered a solid defensive performance when Nottingham Forest faced Manchester City.

Doku, known for his pace and dribbling skills, found it difficult to get past Aina, who effectively neutralised the winger throughout the match.

As the game progressed, fans referenced the viral screenshot, claiming Aina had backed up his words with action.

However, the defender swiftly responded, shutting down the allegations and reinforcing his professional attitude.

"Need to clarify, this photo is a fake!! I did not post this," Aina stated. "I respect every player I come up against. Please, if people want to quote me, then quote me right."

Aina’s humorous response and team spirit

Even while addressing the issue, Aina maintained his trademark humour, adding, "Anyways, off to get waved, enjoy your weekend, people."

Aina has played a phenomenal role in Nottingham Forest's superb campaign this season as they seek to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

His lighthearted nature has made him a fan favourite, as he frequently engages with supporters through social media and post-match interactions.

The defender also emphasised that the friendly atmosphere within Nottingham Forest has contributed to their strong performances this season.

According to Aina, maintaining good team chemistry and a positive mindset plays a crucial role in their success.

Aina shares reason for leaving Chelsea

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has shed light on the factors that influenced his decision to leave Chelsea.

The Nottingham Forest star, who spent 12 years at the West London club, ultimately departed Stamford Bridge for a move to Italy's Serie A.

Aina played a key role in Chelsea's youth setup, helping the team secure two UEFA Youth League titles in 2015 and 2016, as well as featuring in consecutive FA Youth Cup finals against Fulham and Manchester City.

Despite his success at the youth level, the Cobham graduate made just six first-team appearances for Chelsea before completing a permanent transfer to Torino in the summer of 2019.

