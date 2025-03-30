Nigerian boxer Segun Olanrewaju, popularly known as 'Success', has passed away while passed away in Ghana

Segun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju, a former national and West African light-heavyweight boxing champion, passed away after collapsing during a match in Ghana on Saturday, March 29.

Olanrewaju lost consciousness while in action against Ghanaian boxer Jon Mbanugu during Fight Night 15 of the Ghana Professional Boxing League at Bukom Boxing Arena.

It was gathered that 'Success' had put up an impressive start into the bout and was ahead on points before the tragic event unfolded.

Footage that has since gone viral on the internet captured how his leg wobbled before he fell on the ropes.

The referee signaled the end of the fight and medics were captured scrambling to resuscitate the Nigerian boxer who later gave up, Vanguard reports.

The boxing communities in Nigeria and Ghana are grieving the sudden loss of Olanrewaju, who once claimed both National and West African light-heavyweight titles.

His legacy in the sport, both in Nigeria and throughout West Africa, is being widely celebrated, with tributes pouring in from peers and fans alike.

Tributes pour in for late Segun 'Success Olanrewaju

@Blesing_Andrew wrote:

"Former national and West African light-heavyweight champion, Olanrewaju 'Success' Segun passed away during a bout in Ghana. The backwardness in Africa is worrisome."

"Did they do proper check up before the bout? How's the emergency response like?"

@UnkleLary argued:

"RIP to him, But what has Africa got to do with this… talking about “backwardness”."

@rolandamian posited:

"May his soul find peace before God and may God forgive his short comings. Died in active service to what he believed in."

@IamChukwuemeka demanded answers:

"Is boxing really a sport or death adventure? It’s time the boxing federation reconsider its viability."

@iamdynamique said:

"How nau, there must have been an underlying health condition. OMG."

@AyobhamiGeorge confirmed the incident:

In 2019, Segun “Success” Olanrewaju secured a surprise victory after he knocked out national champion, Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu, in the third round of their national light heavyweight challenge duel, as per Punch.

George Foreman dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that boxing heavyweight legend George Foreman passed away on March 22, at the age of 76, according to a statement from his family.

The legend had a remarkable boxing career, winning Olympic gold in 1968 and claiming the world heavyweight title on two occasions, 21 years apart.

In 1974, Foreman lost his first title to Muhammad Ali in the iconic "Rumble in the Jungle", he left the sport with an incredible record

