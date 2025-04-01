Segun 'Success' Olanrewaju passed away after he collapsed during a bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana

Officials from the country have released a statement over the death of the promising Nigerian talent

Olanrewaju was rushed to the Korlebu Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead 30 minutes after he was taken in

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has officially confirmed the death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju who passed away on Saturday night, March 29.

Olanrewaju was in action against his Ghanaian opponent Jon Mbanugu when he collapsed in the 3rd round and fell onto the ropes.

The referee immediately stopped the bout and efforts were made to resuscitate the boxer as he was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Ghana Boxing Authority claims Segun 'Success' Olanrewaju was certified medically fit. Photo: Matthew Ashton.

Source: Getty Images

During the eight-round light heavyweight international bout, 'Success' appeared to dominate right from the first round, Channels TV reports.

Tragically, his time in the ring came to an abrupt end in the third round at the 2-minute, 46-second mark.

Just moments before the round was completed, Oluwasegun wobbled during an exchange and rested against the ropes with his back, untouched by any strike from his opponent, Jon Mbanugu.

Sensing something was gravely wrong, referee Richard Amevi signalled the fight's end and urgently summoned the ringside physician, assisted by paramedics from the National Ambulance Service, to tend to the boxer and attempt resuscitation.

Following the initial first-aid resuscitation efforts, the boxer was swiftly taken to Korlebu Teaching Hospital, where he was declared deceased 30 minutes after arriving.

A statement from the GBA said:

"Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju was declared medically fit by the Nigeria Boxing Board Control(NBBC) with his certified certificate as a professional boxer before the GBA sanctioned and approved the international contest.

"He entered the ring with an official record of 23 fights, 8 defeats, 13 victories, and 12 of the victories came by way of knockouts.

"The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) is seriously mourning the demise of a potential world beater who was dictating a beautiful fight and all of a sudden visited the canvas and fell into what has been described as an induced coma even though an official cause of death is yet to be made available after autopsy.

"The GBA wishes to extend its condolences to the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBC) and all boxing enthusiasts in Ghana and across the globe."

Segun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju collapsed and died during a bout in Ghana. Photo: Fairfax Media.

Source: Getty Images

Over the years, the boxing ring has witnessed numerous tragic deaths, and efforts are being made to ensure the protection of all boxers as they step into the fight.

Olanrewaju's death, big loss for boxing

Nigerian boxing pundit Bamidele Bakare disclosed that Olanrewaju's team must be questioned. Bakare told Legit.ng:

"The event that happened over the weekend about the boxer Success, who lost his life during his fall, is very devastating.

"His team still needs to be questioned because while he was still in the fight he wasn't looking so fit he was already staggering even before the fall

"Again I heard a lot of people talking about the fight and that the referee was still counting when they saw the kind of fall it was.

"It wasn't the fall from the punch but the fall from internal illness or some underlined ailment that had been happening even before that time.

"Regardless it's a big loss for the sport and may his soul rest in peace."

Prize money Gabriel Olanrewaju could have won

Legit.ng earlier reported that more controversies emerged over the death of the Nigerian boxer in Ghana after reports emerged on how much he was set to earn from the fight that led to his demise.

It was gathered that Olanrewaju was set to earn $500 (approximately ₦770,000) after negotiations with the organisers of the fight.

The NBBofC secretary general Remi Aboderin disclosed that the boxer fought because of money as he was looking to clear his debts back home despite not being cleared for the match.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng