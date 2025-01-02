Gift Orban is set for a fresh start in the German Bundesliga after enduring a challenging time in France

The Nigerian international looks set to join TSG Hoffenheim in the winter transfer window from Ligue 1 giants Lyon

Orban joined Lyon last summer and has made just five appearances for the French club in all competitions this season

Gift Orban’s miserable spell in France is set to end after Lyon reached an agreement with Bundesliga outfit TSG Hoffenheim for the sale of the 22-year-old forward.

The Nigerian international joined Lyon last January from Belgian outfit KAA Gent for €14 million but had struggled to make any meaningful impact on the French team.

According to Transfermarkt, Orban has played a meager five matches in all competitions for Lyon this season and has managed only two goals for the former French champions.

The 22-year-old forward’s dreams of excelling in a top team in Europe have become a nightmare after being frozen out of the first-team squad due to disciplinary issues.

Lyon are now ready to count their losses on the Nigerian forward by offloading him to the next available team after only 12 months at the Ligue 1 outfit.

How Gift Orban landed in trouble at Lyon

Orban got into deep waters and was dropped from Lyon's first-team squad due to a lack of discipline the French club stated.

Lyon technical director Pierre Sage disclosed that the 22-year-old Nigerian striker and Ivory Coast’s star Wilfred Zaha had been dropped from the squad due to indiscipline.

Both players refused to train with the players who had not been playing regularly and those who had not featured against Rangers in a UEFA Europa League clash.

The actions of Orban and Zaha infuriated the management at Lyon who took serious actions to punish both players by suspending them from first-team activities.

Hoffenheim agree deal for unwanted Orban

Meanwhile, German Bundesliga outfit TSG Hoffenheim are waiting on formal steps from Orban to complete a deal for the 22-year-old forward after reaching an agreement with Lyon.

The club’s poor form in the Bundesliga this season has left them in 15th position, dangerously close to the relegation zone, prompting them to enter the transfer market for a new striker.

Hoffenheim believes Orban will be a decent addition to their squad and strengthen the club’s attack which has managed to score only 20 goals in 15 matches in the Bundesliga this season.

The team’s top scorer, Andrej Kramaric, has netted only six league goals this season, highlighting the urgent need to strengthen their attacking options.

Lyon sanctions Orban over social media post

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lyon had hit Nigerian footballer Orban with heavy sanctions over his social media activity despite the 22-year-old forward apologising for the incident.

The Nigerian striker landed in hot water in France after his social media activity crossed the ethics line with French club Lyon’s hierarchy and serious actions have been taken to prevent a further occurrence.

