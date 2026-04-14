Opta's supercomputer has predicted the Premier League winner after the completion of matchday 32

Leeds United defeated Manchester 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday night to complete the match week

There was a shakeup in the title race as Arsenal lost to Bournemouth and Man City beat Chelsea

Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the Premier League winner after a major shakeup in the title race as matchday 32 was completed on Monday, April 13, 2026.

Manchester United wrapped up the week with a 2-1 loss to Leeds United at Old Trafford in their first match in 24 days, sparking reactions from the fans.

Manchester United players applaud the fans after the loss to Leeds at Old Trafford. Photo by Zohaib Alam.

Source: Getty Images

The major highlight of the week was a major shift in the title race between Arsenal and Manchester City after both suffered different fates in their games.

Arsenal lost 2-1 to Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium and missed the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 12 points.

Manchester City took advantage and humiliated Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge, reducing the gap behind Arsenal to six points with a game in hand.

It gets even more interesting as Manchester City and Arsenal are playing each other next. A win for City against Arsenal and in their outstanding match will bring both teams level.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

According to The Analyst, Arsenal’s chance of winning the title dropped by about 11% from more than 97% to 86% after the chain reaction over the weekend.

The Gunners remain in pole position for their first title since 2004, and only have to win their remaining matches, particularly beating Man City at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola’s side have taken a massive leap as their chance of winning the title grew to more than 13% after they gained an advantage in the title race.

The Citizens have to win their remaining seven matches and outscore Arsenal to win the title, which will be a major disappointment for the Gunners.

The top-four race also had a dramatic move at the weekend: Aston Villa drew 1-1 at Nottingham Forest, Chelsea lost to City, Man Utd lost to Leeds, and Liverpool beat Fulham.

The relegation battle also had a little shake-up. West Ham crushed Wolves to jump out, while Tottenham’s loss to Sunderland dropped them to 18th place.

De Zerbi speaks on relegation battle

Tottenham are heading towards relegation for the first time since 1977, and having their third manager this season, Roberto de Zerbi, has not changed their fortunes.

Roberto de Zerbi speaks about Tottenham's chances of relegation. Photo by Alfie Cosgrove.

Source: Getty Images

Their last league win was in December, and manager Roberto de Zerbi admits that the fear of getting relegated is creating problems for his players.

“I think so. If you ask me, I am 46 years old. I have much more experience than the players, and I am positive absolutely because I know them as guys and players and for that I am positive, not because we are Tottenham or because I have to do positive things,” he said as quoted by ESPN.

Comparing Man City and Arsenal matches

Legit.ng previously analysed Manchester City and Arsenal’s remaining matches as the final matches of the Premier League season approach.

Both teams are chasing maximum points to win the title, and the match between them could be a title decider, and it tilts towards whoever wins.

Source: Legit.ng