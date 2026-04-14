Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has explained why Cole Palmer has lost form and is struggling this season

Palmer started the season slowly, but it was initially thought that his troubling groin injury slowed him down

He has returned to full fitness and under a new manager, Liam Rosenior, yet his performance remains poor

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has explained why Cole Palmer is struggling for form this season, despite playing under two different managers.

Enzo Maresca coached Chelsea midway through the season before he resigned in January and was replaced by Liam Rosenior from RC Strasbourg in January.

Cole Palmer has been out of form at Chelsea this season. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Palmer struggled at the start of the season, failing to replicate the influence he had during his first two seasons at the club since he joined from Manchester City in 2023.

Fans pointed at Palmer’s groin injury at the start of the season as a reason, while other fans partly blamed Maresca’s setup for limiting their best players.

He has returned to full fitness, and Maresca has left the club, yet he delivers questionable performances, raising concerns about what has gone wrong for him.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has 10 goals and three assists in 28 matches in all competitions this season and doesn't look like he would add to that tally with only about eight matches left.

Mikel Obi explains Palmer’s poor form

Former Chelsea midfielder has explained why Cole Palmer has become a shadow of his best form at Chelsea this season, despite functioning under different systems.

Mikel blamed an unlikely source for the England international’s form, claiming Nicolas Jackson’s absence played a big factor in his poor performance.

“I actually think right now we are missing him. I can say that on the pod. What he gave us, no striker is providing right now,” Mikel said on the Obi One Podcast.

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“Yes, João Pedro is scoring goals, but look at what Nicolas Jackson offered in terms of high pressing and his telepathic connection with Cole Palmer. Palmer looks lost without him.”

Mikel’s admission has come as a surprise to the fans as the former Super Eagles captain criticised the Senegalese forward a lot during his time at Stamford Bridge, but now he has recognised what he offers to the team.

Mikel Obi claims Nicolas Jackson's absence affected Cole Palmer's form. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

“Nobody is giving us that link-up play. Was he scoring enough? Maybe not. But was he giving his all for the club? Absolutely. My only issue was competition,” he added.

“I felt he wasn’t patient enough to stay and fight for his place. If he were here now, he would be the main man because he is certainly better than Liam Delap, who still needs to improve his game.”

Jackson is unlikely to play for Chelsea again, even though his loan spell at Bayern Munich has not met the conditions to make the deal permanent.

Mikel criticises Arsenal’s set-piece routine

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Obi criticised Arsenal’s setpiece routine among the list of wide-ranging things he speaks against Arsenal.

The Chelsea legend claimed that it will be unheard of for a team with Arsenal’s style of play to become Premier League champions this season.

Source: Legit.ng