Multiple reports in the Turkish media have estimated the timeline of Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen’s hand injury

Victor Osimhen suffered a broken arm during Galatasaray's 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League

The striker flew to Nigeria immediately for the holiday ahead of a decision on whether he would undergo surgery

Victor Osimhen is expected to be out for a while after his injury during the UEFA Champions League loss to Liverpool on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Osimhen left the pitch at halftime during Galatasaray's crushing 4-0 loss to Liverpool and consequent elimination from the Champions League.

Victor Osimhen suffered a fractured arm against Liverpool. Photo by Richard Sellers.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian forward clashed with Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, breaking an arm. He decided to play on, but was forced to leave at halftime.

Liverpool were 1-0 ahead at the time of his injury, before three goals in 10 second-half minutes condemned the Turkish champions to a humiliating defeat.

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk spoke about the striker’s injury immediately after the match, confirming that he had to take the player off because he was in so much pain.

“Osimhen was in pain. It happened at the beginning of the game; we tried to keep him on the pitch, but his pain increased, so we had to substitute him at halftime,” he told GS TV.

The fractured hand was cast, and the club claimed that a decision on whether surgery is needed or not will be taken after further evaluation.

The striker was permitted to fly to Nigeria for the holiday as Galatasaray have no match this weekend and won't have until April 2, 2026, when they'll face Trabzonspor.

Turkish media estimates Osimhen’s injury

Turkish football commentator Ali Naci Küçük has estimated the timeline for Victor Osimhen’s return to action if he undergoes surgery on his fractured arm.

“If Victor Osimhen undergoes surgery, the earliest he can return to the pitch is the Fenerbahçe derby,” he said as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

The timeline agrees with Osimhen's comments in Nigeria that he is expected to be out for about five to six weeks after his surgery.

Liverpool slams racial insult at Konate

Liverpool Football Club published a statement on their official website after Ibrahima Konate was targeted with racially abuse on his social media pages after his clash with Victor Osimhen injured the Super Eagles striker.

Ibrahima Konate suffers racial abuse after injuring Victor Osimhen. Photo by Liverpool FC.

Source: Getty Images

“Liverpool FC is appalled and disgusted by the vile and abhorrent racist abuse directed at Ibrahima Konate on social media,” the club's statement reads.

“This behaviour is utterly unacceptable. It is dehumanising, cowardly and rooted in hate. Racism has no place in football, no place in society and no place anywhere – online or offline.”

Galatasaray threatens legal action

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray threatened legal action against Liverpool after winger Noa Lang suffered a nasty finger injury at Anfield.

The Dutch star had his finger trapped between two sections of the advertising board and required immediate surgery to repair the damage.

Source: Legit.ng