Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has shared what Dominik Szoboszlai and Ibrahima Kanote told him after his injury against Liverpool

Osimhen completed the first half in pain before he was substituted after a hand injury in the UCL Round of 16

The Reds eliminated the Turkish champions with a 4-1 aggregate scoreline after a dominant second leg at Anfield

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has explained what transpired between himself, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ibrahima Kanote after the UEFA Champions League match on March 18.

Liverpool dumped Galatasaray from the UCL with a 4-1 aggregate scoreline, overturning a first-leg 1-0 in Istanbul.

Szoboszlai, Hugo Ekitike, Ryan Gravenberch and Mohamed Salah registered their names on the scoresheet in a largely one-sided match.

Victor Osimhen shares his conversation with Dominik Szoboszlai and Ibrahima Kanote during the Champions League match between Liverpool and Galatasaray. Photo by: Alex Livesey - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray’s elimination was not their only unfortunate event of the night; they lost two players to potentially lengthy injuries.

Noa Lang suffered a nasty finger injury after crashing into the advertisement board, while Osimhen also left the pitch at halftime with a hand injury, per Sky Sports.

What Szoboszlai and Kanote told me - Osimhen

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen said Hungarian international Dominik Szoboszlai reached out to him to know the extent of the injury.

In a viral video on X, the Super Eagles striker revealed that French international Ibrahima Kanote, sent him a message via Instagram after the match.

The former Napoli striker explained that he has sustained more serious injuries in the past compared to his current injury.

Watch the video:

"It was an off-field conversation with Dominik Szoboszlai, who came to meet me, that he never knew it was very serious.

"Ibrahima Kanote reached out to me on Instagram to say that he never meant to hurt me. Football has happened and I have to move on, this is nothing compared to the injuries I have sustained in the past."

Osimhen sustained the injury when he collided with Kanote during an aerial challenge, resulting in the defender landing on his arm, per Liverpoolecho.

Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen is currently recovering from his arm injury in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo by: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray's update on Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray has confirmed in an official statement that Osimhen and Noa Lang suffered varying degrees of injuries after an initial assessment.

“Our player Victor Osimhen, who suffered a blow to his arm in the first half of our away match against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 and completed the first half, was not allowed to play in the second half due to the risk of a fracture after checks were carried out at halftime.

“Following the match, a check-up at the hospital under the supervision of our medical team revealed that our player had a fracture in his right forearm, and a cast was applied. A decision regarding surgery will be made in the coming days after further evaluation.”

Osimhen spotted in Lagos after injury

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osimhen has once again captured the attention of fans, this time not for his exploits on the pitch, but for a surprise appearance in Lagos just hours after a painful UEFA Champions League night.

The Super Eagles striker was spotted cruising through the streets of Victoria Island on Thursday, March 19, in his newly acquired Lamborghini Revuelto, reportedly worth a staggering ₦810 million.

Source: Legit.ng