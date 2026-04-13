Turkish heavyweights are lining up for Tolu Arokodare as Wolves prepare for a likely Championship reset

Galatasaray view the Super Eagles striker as a possible replacement for Mauro Icardi

A loan move could become the most realistic route due to Arokodare’s reported €22 million valuation

Tolu Arokodare could be one of the most intriguing Nigerian names in the summer transfer window, with Turkish giants now circling the Super Eagles striker.

The 25-year-old forward is reportedly attracting strong interest from Galatasaray and Besiktas, with both clubs exploring the possibility of bringing him back to Turkish football after Wolves’ difficult Premier League campaign.

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare has emerged as a potential target for Turkish giants Galatasaray and Besiktas. Photo by Brett Paztke

Source: Getty Images

As seen on Transfermarkt, Arokodare’s season in England has been mixed. While Wolves have struggled badly and remain stuck at the bottom of the table, the Nigerian striker has still managed to contribute six goals and two assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

While those numbers may not be impressive, they have been sufficient to keep him on the radar of clubs seeking a strong penalty-box presence.

With relegation looming over Wolves, the summer is expected to bring a major squad reshuffle, and Arokodare is shaping up as one of the most likely high-profile departures.

Galatasaray eye Arokodare as Icardi's successor

Galatasaray’s interest appears closely tied to the future of Mauro Icardi, who is widely expected to leave at the end of the season, Afrik-Foot reports.

Tolu Arokodare has contributed six goals and two assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for Wolves. Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

The Istanbul giants are searching for a striker capable of partnering upfront with Victor Osimhen, and Arokodare’s profile fits what they need.

The 25-year-old forward’s size, hold-up play, and instincts inside the area make him a natural penalty-box striker, the type often described as a classic fox in the box.

Galatasaray believes his best qualities would shine in a more dominant side, especially one capable of creating regular service into the area.

Besiktas and rivals enter the race

Besiktas are also actively pursuing Arokodare, viewing him as the perfect forward to bolster their frontline.

The club’s interest has been building quietly, but the possibility of competition from domestic rivals has now added urgency to the race.

Turkish transfer circles believe multiple top clubs are monitoring the situation, especially with Wolves expected to cash in on valuable assets after relegation.

Arokodare’s earlier numbers from his time at Genk continue to work in his favour. Those performances remain proof that, in the right system, he can deliver goals consistently.

For clubs in Turkey, the appeal lies in signing a striker who already has top-level experience in multiple leagues and still has room to grow at 25.

Loan deal may solve transfer puzzle

The biggest challenge remains the price tag as Arokodare is reportedly valued at around €22 million, a fee that could prove difficult for most Turkish clubs to meet outright.

Because of that, a loan move with an option to buy is increasingly considered the most realistic pathway to leave the struggling Premier League club.

Such a structure would allow Galatasaray or Besiktas to secure the player immediately while spreading the financial risk over time.

For Wolves, such an arrangement could also make sense. Preparing for life in the Championship means reducing wage pressure and trimming the squad, making a temporary exit attractive if it leads to a permanent sale later.

Ex-Premier League star slams Arokodare

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arokodare has come under fresh scrutiny following Wolves’ 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth, with former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison delivering a harsh assessment of his performance.

Arokodare endured another frustrating evening at Molineux, where Wolves slipped closer to relegation after failing to convert key chances.

Source: Legit.ng