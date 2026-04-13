Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has spoken about life without Nigerian international Victor Osimhen

The Super Eagles striker suffered an injury during Galatasaray's 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League Round of 16

The Yellow-Red are currently topping the Super Lig with 68 points, two above rivals Fenerbahce

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has reacted to the team’s recent performances in the absence of Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen.

The Lions were held to a 1-1 draw by Kocaelispor at the RAMS Park Stadium in Istanbul on Sunday, April 12.

The hosts took the lead in the 30th minute through Leroy Sane, who headed home a well-timed cross from Ismail Jakob.

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk records four points in four matches in the absence of Victor Osimhen. Photo by: Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Kocaelispor equalised in the 72nd minute, with Croatian striker Bruno Petkovic finishing off a loose ball inside the penalty area, per Hispanatoila.

Following the result, Galatasaray remain top of the table, just two points ahead of closest rivals Fenerbahce, who secured a 4-0 win over Kayseri, per One Football.

Buruk reacts to draw

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has blamed the team’s dip in form on the absence of Victor Osimhen.

The Yellow-Reds have recorded two losses, one win and a draw since the Super Eagles striker sustained an injury against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

Buruk noted that the team has struggled to find rhythm without the Nigerian international, describing him as a key figure in the squad. He said:

"Osimhen's absence is difficult for us. The game with Osimhen is always important and valuable for us."

Meanwhile, Galatasaray fans seem unhappy with the comments of coach Okan Buruk on missing the services of Victor Osimhen. Legit.ng has compiled their reactions:

@isson58 said:

"I've never seen such shameless explanations. Is the mighty Galatasaray dependent on a single player? If Osimhen is that important, why wasn't a backup striker signed? Everyone saw that it wouldn't work with Icardi, except for you."

@yagizoglan64 wrote:

"We need someone like Osimhen inside Kocaelispor. Don't you have any other tactical techniques? What a disgrace you are, always excuses, excuses. No one can put up with you, I swear."

Galatasaray fans criticise coach Okan Buruk for attributing the club's lack of winning mentality to the absence of Osimhen. Photo by: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar and Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

@damlaolgun94 added:

"Do you need Osimhen to beat Kocaeli?????? Get out and give an account of how you can't even motivate your team for this match."

@hasanhuseyin596 said:

"Against a 30-million-euro team just because they're "weak," you couldn't even get into a scoring position. I swear, you're explaining yourself, you're giving yourself away. You're even weak when it comes to defending yourself."

The former Turkish international explained that the team made loads of mistakes during the crucial encounter. He said via Turkiye Today:

"We played the first half with complete dominance, not letting the opponent near our goal. But if we had scored the second goal, we could have saved the game. After the score was tied, we panicked."

Buruk reacts after losing to Trabzonspor

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk reacted after his side lost to Trabzonspor in their first match without the injured Osimhen.

Osimhen’s compatriots Paul Onuachu and Chibuike Nwaiwu scored for Trabzonspor, while Anthony Nwakaeme assisted Nwaiwu’s goal.

Source: Legit.ng