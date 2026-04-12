A former Arsenal player has appealed to coach Mikel Arteta to drop one player from his squad going forward

The Gunners lost 2-1 to Bournemouth in matchday 33 of the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, April 11

The North London side are in a tight corner with Manchester City having two games in hand to close the gap

Former Arsenal player Jay Bothroyd has sent an urgent message to Mikel Arteta after the Gunners lost 2-1 to Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, April 11.

The visitors took the lead in the 15th minute through Eli Junior Kroupi before Viktor Gyokeres equalised from the spot in the 35th minute.

In the 74th minute, Alex Scott scored the deciding goal for the Cherries to dent Arsenal's title hopes with eight matches to go.

A former Arsenal star, Jay Bothroyd, wants Mikel Arteta to drop Gabriel Martinelli from the team's starting XI. Photo by: Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners are currently nine points on the log despite their loss to Bournemouth, as Manchester City have two outstanding matches to close the gap to three points.

Bothroyd advises Arteta

Former Arsenal star Jay Bothroyd has urged manager Mikel Arteta to drop Gabriel Martinelli and replace him with youngster Max Dowman in the starting XI for Premier League matches.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the former Cardiff City striker said Martinelli failed to make a decisive impact after being preferred over Dowman against Bournemouth.

The former England international urged Arteta to give the 16-year-old more playing time, believing it could help the Gunners rediscover their attacking spark and boost their title hopes this season. He said via UK Metro:

“When I looked at that starting team today, I was thinking to myself, ‘okay, Martinelli made an assist during the week.

"It was a great assist. But he has not been good enough this year. As far as I’m concerned, Max Dowman needs to start. I don’t care anymore.”

Legit.ng has compiled fans' reactions following Jay Bothroyd's advice to drop Martinelli. Read them below:

@TheCakeEquation said:

"I love Dowman, but if he'd made that run and assist that Martinelli did against Sporting, it'd be all over social media for weeks. As is was Martinelli, hardly anyone mentioned it."

@AdebiyiA2 wrote:

"I hope my Gaffer can see,Martinelli cannot even complete a single take on 😭."

Arsenal fans agree with former England international Jay Bothroyd on dropping Gabriel Martinelli from the Gunners' starting XI. Photo by: David Price/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

@linviews added:

"Yeah, keep playing him. He will only be overlooked next season and then sold the one after. Salmon, Lewis-Skelly. Nwaneri. Nelson (loan). For once concur with Adrian Durham. Typical Arteta."

@Habawesty said:

"How are they to perform when defenders have the ball 60 minutes. Today alone Raya had the ball at his feet 20 minutes. Add that to defense."

@Oyin_oriola wrote:

"We need attacker that dare to create and dribble that's what makes a good team and title contender spirit."

Martinelli eyes UCL title

Legit.ng earlier reported that Gabriel Martinelli believes Arsenal deserve to win the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League title.

The Brazilian forward said the club has a chance to rewrite history as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in their first semi-final appearance in 16 years.

Source: Legit.ng