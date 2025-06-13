Galatasaray have signed German international Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich from July 1, 2025

The Bayern Munich star joins as a free agent after ruining down his contract with the Bavarian club

A Turkish football pundit has explained how it could affect Victor Osimhen’s future at the club

Leroy Sane is a new Galatasaray player after joining as a free agent and a Turkish football commentator has explained how it could affect Victor Osimhen’s future at the club.

Osimhen played for Galatasaray on loan last season after joining the club in September 2024 after a long summer of failing to secure a permanent move away from Napoli.

Leroy Sane greets the fans after arriving at the airport in Istanbul. Photo by Murat Akbas.

Source: Getty Images

He netted an impressive 37 goals and provided a further eight assists in 41 games in all competitions to help the club win the Turkish Super League and Cup double.

His achievements last season has prompted the champions to consider signing him permanently, despite the deal being financially astronomical for their purse.

How Sane's signing affects Osimhen

Galatasaray have secured their first deal of the summer with the signing of German international attacker Leroy Sane as a free agent from Bayern Munich.

According to Galatasaray’s official statement, the former Manchester City star will officially join on a three-year contract from July 1 and will earn a net salary of €9 million net plus a bonus of €3mil net.

Turkish pundit Ugur Karakullukçu claims Galatasaray may have financially handicapped themselves in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen with the salary they offered Sane.

“Victor Osimhen doesn't have a clear decision at the moment. He has no eyes on Galatasaray or abroad. He is currently waiting for an offer from Manchester United,” he told Spor.

“Sane staying will also affect Osimhen's transfer. Icardi has always been effective. Osimhen should weigh his decision well. He may not play in a top-level team again in his career.”

The Lion's current offer to Osimhen stands at €21mil basic salary and €5mil as bonus but Karakullukçu believes Sane’s deal may hamper signing the Super Eagles star.

Victor Osimhen playing for Galatasaray against Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

Saudi giants Al-Hilal offered multiple deals up to €45mil net to the Nigerian forward, all of which he rejected forcing the club to walk away from the deal.

It opened the door for Galatasaray as the leading favourite, but the event of the past few days suggested that other top European clubs have rejoined the race.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Juventus have previously withdrawn their interest due to the cost of the deal, with the Blues making the most advanced step.

The Red Devils are back to the table but want the attacker to show genuine intention of playing for the club and also lower his salary demands to facilitate the deal.

Osimhen told to lower his wages

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian journalist advised Osimhen to lower his salary demands and instead negotiate for an incentive-based bonus system to make up for it.

Edafe Matthew Eseoghene claimed that the Super Eagles forward is probably older than the 27 he claimed and suggested it could be a factor in the stalling deals.

